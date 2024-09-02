Emerging filmmakers from the region visited Netflix’s production hub in Tres Cantos as part of last year's initiative with Afac. Photo: Netflix
Culture

Netflix announces short film initiative for female Arab directors

Streaming platform and Afac team up again to expand Women in Film following last year's success

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

September 02, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

