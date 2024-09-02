Netflix announces short film initiative for female Arab directors

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/netflix/" target="_blank">Netflix </a>and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/08/14/netflix-afac-arab-women-film/" target="_blank">Arab Fund for Arts and Culture </a>are preparing to train more female filmmakers as part of a drive to amplify women's voices in the region. Up to 25 creatives will be selected for the Women in Film – Bring Your Story to Life programme. Groups, with the support of industry mentors, will be asked to produce a short fiction film with a $25,000 budget. They will guided through the filmmaking process, from virtual consultations in scriptwriting and pre-shoot planning, as well as in-person support in Saudi Arabia during the editing and post-production stages. It is part of Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity, which aims to develop female talent in the industry across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt and Jordan and follows the successful Women in Film: Introduction to the Creative Process <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/02/26/netflix-arab-women-training-programme/" target="_blank">initiative last year</a>. Nuha Eltayeb, director of content for Netflix Middle East, Africa and Turkey, tells <i>The National</i>: “This initiative is part of our broader commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in the creative industry. We believe in the power of authentic storytelling and are committed to sharing the unique voices of women from the Arab region with the world. The programme nurtures the next generation of female filmmakers, offering them resources, mentorship and a platform to achieve their first credit." The initiative is open to women under 28 who have directed a maximum of one short film outside their studies. Applications can submitted be as a team, with a story treatment and a draft script for a short fiction film. Individuals can also apply for technical positions, such as cinematographer or editor. Five projects will be selected by an independent jury. An online process will help form groups between participants to encompass all technical skills. “Afac has been active in supporting filmmakers and artists for the past 18 years, contributing to the production of more than 500 films,” says Rima Mismar, executive director of Afac. “We are glad to be able to expand our support to filmmakers through this partnership with Netflix, coupling the financial support with mentorship and accompaniment, and providing a platform for learning and experimenting for emerging women filmmakers.” Women in Film – Bring Your Story to Life will be accepting applications through the Afac website until Sunday. Applicants chosen to participate will be notified on October 17. This is not the first initiative led by Netflix and Afac. In August last year, the two launched the Women in Film: Introduction to the Creative Process, which aimed to support young female filmmakers in the same five Arab countries. The programme held workshops in Dubai, Jeddah and Cairo. In the final leg, participants visited Netflix’s content hub in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/06/21/tres-cantos-netflix-madrid/" target="_blank">Tres Cantos</a>.