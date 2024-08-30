New movies, TV shows and music to stream this week, from Rings of Power to K-pop Idols

Don't expect<i> Lord of the Rings</i> fans to attend any social gatherings this weekend as season two of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/2022/08/31/the-lord-of-the-rings-the-rings-of-power-has-all-the-makings-of-a-tolkienian-epic/" target="_blank"><i>The Rings of Power</i></a><i> </i>returns. Meanwhile, Oscar-winning director Lee Daniels assembles a group of acclaimed actors for his horror film, which is based on a true story. Apple TV+ is also jumping into the K-pop craze with a new series that offers fans an intimate look behind the scenes at the lives of three top artists. And the creator of the hit Spanish show <i>Elite</i> returns with a medical drama, featuring a few known faces. Here are some of the latest music, movies and shows to stream this week. Set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s <i>The Hobbit</i> and <i>The Lord of the Rings</i> books, <i>The Rings of Power</i> was a critical and commercial success following its release in 2022, becoming <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/2022/09/04/the-lord-of-the-rings-the-rings-of-power-shatters-amazon-prime-records/" target="_blank">Prime Video's most-watched original series</a>. Building on season one, the second is set to plunge its most beloved characters into even more darkness, challenging each to find their place. "As friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, elves, dwarves, orcs, men, wizards and Harfoots face a growing struggle," reads a Prime Video teaser. "In the face of mounting adversity, the forces of good fight fiercely to hold on to what matters to them the most: each other." The first three episodes of season two will be released on Thursday, with subsequent new episodes released weekly. Jeff Goldblum gives Greek mythology a modern spin in this dark comedy by acclaimed British writer and actor Charlie Covell. Set in contemporary times, Goldblum plays Zeus, the cruel and stylish ruler of the gods. One day, he discovers a wrinkle on his forehead, which causes him to fear that his end is near. His paranoia is not entirely unfounded, however, as it is soon revealed that old enemies and his own family are scheming to bring him down. As the balance in the universe is threatened, it's up to three disparate humans to save the world and restore balance. “Charlie Covell’s writing leapt off the page and struck my gizzard like a lightning bolt as something spectacularly smart, surprising, unexpected, profound and deeply moving," Goldblum recently said of the show. Apple TV+ is not the first place you'd turn to for K-pop content, but its new six-part series promises to offer fans an unprecedented backstage pass into the musical lives of beloved artist Jessi, boy band Cravity and girl group Blackswan. The series follows Jessi as she embarks on her first solo tour; Cravity navigate the pressures of impressing their agency; and Blackswan grapple with internal tensions and dramatic shake-ups. "As the journey unfolds, audiences will experience the highs and lows of the K-pop world, from international performances and family connections to unexpected news and pivotal career decisions," reads the description on Apple TV+. "The series culminates in a powerful exploration of dreams, reality and the relentless drive to succeed on the global stage – as a K-pop idol." From <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/06/21/tres-cantos-netflix-madrid/" target="_blank">Carlos Montero</a>, the creator of the hit show <i>Elite</i>, comes Netflix's answer to <i>Grey's Anatomy</i>. The Spanish show stars several recognised faces including Manu Rios (<i>Elite)</i> and Najwa Nimri (<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/2021/09/02/six-things-to-remember-before-starting-season-five-of-money-heist/" target="_blank"><i>Money Heist</i></a>). Set in a hospital called the Joaquin Sorolla, the show follows the lives of doctors and residents working in a frenetic environment where lives are saved and emotions and tensions run high every single minute. But when a strike breaks out in the hospital, cutting off essential supplies and services, hierarchies and loyalties are tested with potentially lethal consequences. This new Arabic drama follows the lives of two blended families – Hassan, a widower, who's raising four sons, and Nadia, a widow, who has four daughters. As their lives intertwine, they confront societal expectations and deal with grief, while navigating the complexity of their situation. Along the way, the show deals with themes of love, loss and resilience. Daniels brings together an A-list cast for his horror film, which is based on a true story. Starring Andra Day, Glenn Close and Caleb McLaughlin, the film follows Ebony Jackson (Day), a struggling single mother who moves her family into a new home for a fresh start. But when strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services, Ebony finds herself fighting for her life and the souls of her children. It's been almost 10 years since the DJ and producer released his last album, 2015's <i>True Colors</i>, which featured hits such as <i>I Want You to Know </i>featuring Selena Gomez. In the run-up to the release of his latest album, <i>Telos</i>, Zedd revealed how he started writing <i>Out of Time</i>, the album's first single featuring Bea Miller, back in 2015 but was never able to finish it. That changed when he met Miller. "Her voice added an emotional depth that completed the song," he said. "<i>Out of Time</i> really encapsulates the DNA of the <i>Telos</i> album, which is why I chose it to be the song that introduces this new era."