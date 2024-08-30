From female friendships, loveless marraiges and political upheavels these stories of Arab women are diverse and span the region. Photo: Publishers
From female friendships, loveless marraiges and political upheavels these stories of Arab women are diverse and span the region. Photo: Publishers

Culture

Books

Eight powerful novels about Arab women that capture the female experience

Set in Lebanon, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and beyond, these stories tackle themes of love, survival and identity

Maan Jalal
Maan Jalal

September 01, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit