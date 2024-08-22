Culture Bites: Has Blake Lively proved there is such thing as bad movie publicity?

In this week's episode of the Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei, Farah Andrews and Maan Jalal break down the press tour drama surrounding new film It Ends with Us. Beyond reported rifts on set between lead actress Blake Lively and co-star and director Justin Baldoni, critics are unimpressed with Lively’s movie marketing approach.

Farah points out the problematic disparity between the film’s serious subject matter, which includes domestic abuse, and the actress’s interviews and appearances, which feel more framed to a romcom. Enas watched the film and gives her take on it, while Maan poses an age-old question: is there such thing as bad publicity?

There’s much art and culture from the region for London visitors to discover before the summer wraps up. The hosts highlight two notable shows taking place. Sharjah's Barjeel Art Foundation is showcasing its Hudood: Rethinking Boundaries exhibition at the SOAS Gallery, which was curated by the institute's students. Meanwhile Sotheby’s hosts Hafla, celebrating regional fashion, Islamic art and Saudi culture.

Also in the UK, one of the biggest performance art festivals in the world, Edinburgh Fringe, is taking place. The hosts give honourable mentions to some of the most compelling acts from the region, including Dubai's Sunil Mashari, Khawla Ibraheem with her solo piece Knock on the Roof, and British-Lebanese stand-up comic Isabelle Farah.

