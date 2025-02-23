Floating Fragments by Seema Nusrat. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Floating Fragments by Seema Nusrat. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Culture

Art & Design

Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial is helping 'develop deeper connections' with the capital's urban fabric

The inaugural event is running in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain until April 30

Maan Jalal
Razmig Bedirian

February 23, 2025