Takhayal is eight metres tall and is a reminder to artists to keep expanding their horizons, says El Seed. Photo: Tashkeel
Takhayal is eight metres tall and is a reminder to artists to keep expanding their horizons, says El Seed. Photo: Tashkeel

Culture

Art & Design

El Seed reveals ‘no constraints’ inspiration behind new public artwork in Dubai

Takhayal is a sculptural ode to Tashkeel and shares its focus on offering a spectrum of possibility, he says

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

February 19, 2025