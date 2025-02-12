D-constructing Collective Exhaustion by Afra Al Dhaheri is one of the dozens of works on display. Photo: Lance Gerber
D-constructing Collective Exhaustion by Afra Al Dhaheri is one of the dozens of works on display. Photo: Lance Gerber

Culture

Art & Design

Public Art Abu Dhabi unveils new installations

Ongoing emirate-wide biennial harnesses power of public art, for public life, organisers say

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

February 12, 2025