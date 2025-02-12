Public Art Abu Dhabi unveils new installations

New installations in Abu Dhabi’s downtown districts and Al Ain have been unveiled as part of the second phase of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/11/15/public-art-abu-dhabi-biennale/" target="_blank">Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial</a>. Running until April 30, it aims to transform sections of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">emirate</a> into an open-air gallery with site-specific works by more than 70 artists from the UAE and abroad, including 40 new commissions. Among the featured artists are Rand Abdul Jabbar, an Iraqi artist known for her sculptural works; Nigerian-American Nnenna Okore, whose installations incorporate burlap, paper and rope; and Palestinian-Swedish contemporary artist Tarik Kiswanson. The installations are spread across various locations including the Corniche, main bus terminal, National Theatre and Cultural Foundation. Some of the notable works already on display include <i>Barzakh</i> by Wael Al Awar, a large dome structure incorporating materials derived from industrial waste, recycled plastics and palm fibre. Meanwhile, at Lake Park, <i>Tentarium </i>by Paweł Althamer is a whimsical homage to the city's cats, with a tent structure shaped like a feline - complete with ears, eyes and tail. Reem Fadda, director of culture programming at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: "The artworks unveiled as part of the second phase present a wide range of perspectives on the concept of ‘public’ within our distinct cultural context. Together, these installations explore the complex relationships between environment, community, urbanity and indigeneity, and how these elements define public spaces within Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.” Public Art Abu Dhabi director Clemence Bergal said the event aims to preserve and reimagine some of the emirate’s cherished locations. She added: “With every installation, we are harnessing the power of public art to advance the creative legacy, cultural infrastructure and quality of life within Abu Dhabi through placemaking and collective memory.”