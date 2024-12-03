Aether, a performative drone artwork by United Visual Artists, opened Noor Riyadh 2024. Photo: Noor Riyadh
Aether, a performative drone artwork by United Visual Artists, opened Noor Riyadh 2024. Photo: Noor Riyadh

Noor Riyadh 2024 looks to stars and the future with dazzling light displays

Annual festival returns to Saudi capital for fourth year, featuring both regional and international artists

Maghie Ghali

December 03, 2024

