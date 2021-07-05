Two Noor Riyadh artworks set Guinness World Records

Noor Riyadh, a festival of art and light that took place in March in Saudi Arabia's capital city, set two Guinness World Records on Thursday with Beacon and Star in Motion.

Polish artist Karolina Halatek’s artwork, Beacon, a pillar of dazzling white light consisting of 272,160 light-emitting diodes, broke the record for the largest LED structure. The piece was specially commissioned for Noor Riyadh 2021.

“I have never seen anything like this before,” Salma Rashid, a Saudi national in Riyadh, told The National. "It was such an illuminating experience, my kids and I were in awe."

The sculpture was showcased at the King Abdul Aziz Historical Centre and created buzz on social media.

Similarly, Koert Vermeulen’s artwork at the Kingdom Tower, titled Star in Motion, set a record for being the brightest hanging decoration in the world.

Koert Vermeulen's 'Star in Motion'. Riyadh Art 2021

The Belgian artist’s piece was made up of 1.2 million lamps and suspended at a height of 256 metres.

"People were flooding in to take pictures to post on their social media,” said Joud Tamimi, a Lebanese national living in Riyadh. “We used to drive up to the Kingdom Tower and park by the side to watch the Star in Motion."

Koert Vermeulen’s ‘Star in Motion’, that shone bright atop Riyadh’s Kingdom Tower, is the world’s brightest suspended ornament with 1.2m lumens! The piece was specially commission for #NoorRiyadh 2021 and has since achieved a Guinness World Record title@GWR #guinnessworldrecords pic.twitter.com/CAGXhvLC1T — نور الرياض (@NoorRiyadhFest) June 22, 2021

Noor Riyadh took place at the King Abdullah Financial District, showcasing pieces by local and international artists. The exhibition included a diverse set of artworks created by 60 artists from 20 countries, as well as talks, workshops, musical and cinematic performances, and family-friendly activities held in 13 locations across the city.

More than 300,000 people attended the event, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

It fell under the Riyadh Art Project, which aims to establish more than 1,000 public artworks throughout the capital.

Those who weren't able to attend can still take virtual tours of Noor Riyadh on its official website, where you can learn more about the featured artworks and their creators.