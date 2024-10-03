Green Art Gallery's Bound: Textiles Between Loss and Repair is an exploration of our relationship with fabric. Photo: Green Art Gallery
Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: From ancient Islamic art to the best of the GCC’s artists

Also, get to know more than 20 of the gulf’s most interesting creatives from the past five years

Maan Jalal
October 03, 2024

