Ayman Baalbaki paintings withdrawn from Christie's auction after complaints

Two paintings by Ayman Baalbaki have been removed from a coming Christie’s sale after a series of complaints about the works.

The withdrawn pieces include Al Moulatham, a 2012 painting that depicts a man whose face is covered in a bright red keffiyeh. It is part of a series by the Lebanese painter.

Anonymous, meanwhile, was created between 2011 and 2018. It is a portrait of a man in a gas mask with a red band around his head bearing the word "thaeroun" in Arabic, which can translate as “rebels".

The auction, scheduled to take place on Thursday in London, is part of a biannual sale of modern and contemporary Middle Eastern art by Christie’s.

Anonymous by Ayman Baalbaki, 2011-2018. Photo: Ayman Baalbaki

The National has been shown emails and text messages between Christie’s and the consignor that indicate the two paintings were withdrawn following multiple complaints.

The nature of the complaints was not disclosed.

In a statement following the removals, the auction house told The National: “Decisions relating to sales remain confidential between Christie’s and our consignors."

Following the decision, Baalbaki told how Anonymous was inspired by protestors during the Arab uprisings. “Not everything written in Arabic on a masked face is rooted in political Islam,” he added.

Baalbaki said Christie’s follows certain procedures when withdrawing artworks from auction, for example if they are thought to be forgeries or if there are questions over provenance. Neither is understood to apply to his works.

When asked if he found the withdrawal problematic, Baalbaki said it is “censorship of an image, of culture". He added: “It reminds me of the degenerate art movement.”

"Degenerate art" was an expression used by the Nazi party in 1920 and was used to describe modern works. When the Nazis were in government, they began to suppress modern art approaches, saying they had Jewish or Communist characteristics and were an “insult to German feeling".

The term was also the title of a 1937 exhibition in Munich by the Nazis that collected hundreds of works the party had taken from museums. The artworks were curated with text labels that ridiculed them and the artists. The exhibition, which then travelled to other cities in Germany and Austria, was designed to incite a public aversion against modernism.

He said the decision to remove the paintings is “ambiguous” for him and that it is up to Christie’s to clarify the reasons for withdrawing them.

“I saw a catalogue [of the auction] that had my works in them. Then another with the works removed,” he said.

“I heard, because the world of collectors is a small one, that the works were withdrawn. The person who told me was first informed that there was a shipping problem. [Christie’s] then apologised, saying the decision had come from the global Christie’s team.”

An anonymous whistleblower who notified Baalbaki about the withdrawal was told the auction house "loved the work and wanted to protect it", but the decision stood.

An untitled painting by Baalbaki, part of his No Flag series, is still part of the auction. Christie's has also listed another untitled work of his in its Marhala: Highlights from the Dalloul Collection auction, also scheduled for Thursday.