Abu Dhabi's Abrahamic Family House closes due to 'current circumstances'

The Abrahamic Family House on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi has temporarily closed as regional tension continues to escalate.

"Due to the current circumstances, the Abrahamic Family House is closed, and all activities and guided tours are suspended until further notice," it posted on its website in English and Arabic.

The organisation did not elaborate on the reason for the closure or indicate when it expects to reopen, but the announcement came during renewed fighting between the US and Iran and strikes on neighbouring Gulf countries.

What is the Abrahamic Family House?

The Abrahamic Family House is home to a mosque, church and a synagogue. Photo: Abrahamic Family House Info

Opened on Saadiyat Island in 2023, the Abrahamic Family House comprises a mosque, church and synagogue, bringing together the three Abrahamic faiths in a single complex dedicated to dialogue, understanding and peaceful co-existence.

The centre was created to exemplify the principles enshrined in the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, which was signed in Abu Dhabi by Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed El Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, in February 2019.

Designed by British-Ghanaian architect Sir David Adjaye, the landmark comprises the Ahmed El Tayeb Mosque, St Francis Church and Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue, as well as a shared forum for educational and cultural programmes.

Each building is a perfect 30-metre cube with austere interiors, and can accommodate between 200 and 320 worshippers, depending on whether they are seated or standing. The mosque is orientated toward Makkah, the synagogue's bema towards Jerusalem and the church's altar towards the east and the Sun.

The interior of Ahmed El Tayeb Mosque at the Abrahamic Family House on Saadiyat Island. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Info

Each house of worship has its own entrance, but the site has been designed to slope up towards a podium in the centre, where the three structures can be seen from the garden.

“The UAE has a proud history of people from diverse communities working together to create new possibilities,” President Sheikh Mohamed said after its inauguration in 2023.

“As the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi is inaugurated, we remain committed to harnessing the power of mutual respect, understanding and diversity to achieve shared progress.”

The complex has welcomed visitors from around the world and has become one of Abu Dhabi's best-known cultural landmarks. In May last year, US President Donald Trump visited the site during his trip to the UAE, touring the three houses of worship and meeting religious leaders.