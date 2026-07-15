Apple TV's biggest shows and films still to come in 2026, from Ted Lasso to Lucky

Apple TV has already delivered a busy line-up in 2026, including Widow’s Bay, the third season of Silo, the return of Shrinking, the Keanu Reeves-led dark comedy Outcome and new series such as Margo’s Got Money Troubles and Cape Fear.

The streaming service is now preparing to release another varied run of films and television series for the second half of the year, from the return of Ted Lasso to action films led by John Cena and Ryan Reynolds.

Its coming slate also features Anya Taylor-Joy as a former criminal pulled back into her old life, Jake Johnson in a pickleball comedy and Chris Pratt in an adaptation of a bestselling children’s novel.

Here are six films and television series coming to Apple TV.

Lucky (July 15)

In Lucky, Anya Taylor-Joy plays a woman forced to return to the criminal life she thought she had left behind. Photo: Apple TV Info

Anya Taylor-Joy takes the lead in this limited crime series based on Marissa Stapley’s bestselling novel of the same name, which was also selected for Reese Witherspoon’s book club.

Taylor-Joy plays Luciana “Lucky” Armstrong, a young woman who was raised in a life of crime, but believed she had left that world behind. When her past catches up with her, she is forced to embrace her criminal instincts one final time in an attempt to escape it.

The series also stars Drew Starkey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Annette Bening and Timothy Olyphant.

The series is created and written by Jonathan Tropper and Cassie Pappas, with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter among its executive producers.

The Dink (July 24)

Mary Steenburgen and Jake Johnson play unlikely pickleball partners in The Dink. Photo: Apple TV Info

Tennis and pickleball collide in this sporting comedy starring Jake Johnson, Ed Harris and Mary Steenburgen.

Johnson plays Dusty Boyd, a former tennis prodigy who has been reduced to coaching unruly children at the suburban country club run by his father, Chuck, played by Harris.

Dusty supports his father’s campaign against pickleball, which is rapidly taking over the club. However, after an old injury leaves him unable to play tennis, he reluctantly tries the rival sport as part of his rehabilitation.

With help from his new playing partner Candace (Steenburgen), Dusty begins to enjoy pickleball and finds himself caught between his father’s expectations and an unexpected second chance at sporting fulfilment.

Former US Open champion Andy Roddick appears as a fictionalised version of himself and Dusty’s childhood nemesis. Patton Oswalt, Chloe Fineman, Chris Parnell, Aaron Chen and Ben Stiller also feature.

The film is directed by Josh Greenbaum and written by Sean Clements, with Stiller among its producers.

Ted Lasso season four (August 5)

The new season of Ted Lasso reunites Jason Sudeikis with Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift. Photo: Apple TV Info

Jason Sudeikis returns as the relentlessly optimistic American coach in the fourth season of Apple TV’s Emmy-winning comedy.

Ted is heading back to Richmond, where he will take charge of a second division women’s football team. The role presents one of the greatest challenges of his coaching career, as he and his players learn to take chances they may previously have considered beyond their reach.

Several familiar faces are returning, including Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard and Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins.

The season will also introduce Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

The first three seasons followed Ted as he transformed the culture and fortunes of fictional English club AFC Richmond, despite arriving in the country with little knowledge of football. Season four shifts the story towards the women’s game while retaining many of the programme’s central characters.

Mayday (September 4)

Mayday turns a Cold War spy thriller into a buddy comedy pairing a stranded US Navy pilot with a former KGB agent. Photo: Apple TV Info

Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh form an unlikely Cold War partnership in this action-packed buddy comedy.

Reynolds plays Lieutenant Troy “Assassin” Kelly, a confident US Navy pilot sent on a secret mission into Russian territory. When the operation falls apart, Troy is left stranded behind enemy lines and discovered by Nikolai Ustinov, a gruff former KGB agent played by Branagh.

Troy assumes his capture is inevitable, but Nikolai’s fascination with American culture helps create an unexpected alliance between the two men.

The film is described as a genre-bending comedy that turns the conventions of the spy thriller on their head. The supporting cast includes Marcin Dorocinski, Maria Bakalova and David Morse.

Mayday is written and directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the filmmaking duo behind Game Night and Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

Matchbox: The Movie (October 9)

In Matchbox, John Cena plays an undercover CIA agent whose return home draws his childhood friends into a globe-spanning mission. Photo: Apple TV Info

The Matchbox range of miniature vehicles is heading to the screen in a globetrotting action adventure led by John Cena.

Cena plays Sean, an undercover CIA agent who unexpectedly returns to his small hometown and reunites with the group of friends he has known since childhood.

His arrival quickly upends their lives, however, drawing the friends into a frantic international pursuit to save the world.

The ensemble cast also includes Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris, Arturo Castro, Corey Stoll, Bill Camp, Danai Gurira and Golshifteh Farahani.

The film is directed by Sam Hargrave, who previously made the Netflix action film Extraction.

Way of the Warrior Kid (November 20)

Chris Pratt plays a former Navy Seal who creates a demanding summer programme to help his bullied nephew build confidence in Way of the Warrior Kid. Photo: Apple TV Info

Chris Pratt stars opposite Belfast actor Jude Hill in this family drama based on the bestselling novel by former US Navy Seal Jocko Willink.

Hill plays Marc, a middle-school pupil who is bullied by his classmates, and feels as though he is falling behind in his studies, physical education and friendships.

His life begins to change when his injured uncle Jake, a decorated Navy Seal played by Pratt, comes to stay with Marc and his mother while recovering.

Jake creates an ambitious summer training programme called Operation Warrior Kid to help his nephew become stronger and more confident.

Rather than teaching Marc how to fight, however, Jake focuses on discipline, resilience and courage. As Marc confronts his own fears, Jake is also forced to face unresolved difficulties from his past.

Linda Cardellini plays Marc’s mother, Sarah, while the supporting cast includes Ava Torres, Levi McConaughey, Darien Sills-Evans, Carl McDowell and Parker Young.

The film is directed by McG from a screenplay by Will Staples, with Pratt also serving as a producer.