If Ted Lasso returns for season four, here's how it could happen

Is it really the end for Ted Lasso?

Although the popular Apple TV+ show aired its final episode of season three on Wednesday, there’s been some speculation that it may not actually be the end for the series.

Apple TV+ lists the episode as the “season finale” rather than “series finale” which has given fans of the Emmy-award winning show some hope it could still potentially return. Apple has also never confirmed the show will end at season three.

However, based on the events of the last episode (we’ll try to keep spoilers to a minimum), it’s safe to say that perhaps the specific character arc of Ted Lasso – the charming American football coach hired to manage a struggling British "soccer" team despite knowing nothing about the sport – may be over. But, in a way, we already knew this.

Back in March, Jason Sudeikis – who stars as the titular character – said that season three was wrapping up the story that they wanted to tell.

“This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet – that being season three – it’s flattering,” he told Deadline.

“Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”

Trending worldwide the next day on Twitter, it's safe to say there is still plenty of curiosity left for the show that is arguably Apple TV+’s most popular show.

So if Ted Lasso were to continue without Sudeikis or as a spin-off, here’s how it could be done.

AFC Richmond continues on

Could AFC Richmond continue on with a different head coach? AP

The season finale saw a new head coach named for the Greyhounds after Ted’s departure. While we won’t spoil who it is, perhaps a spin-off focusing on the colourful members of the team could still be plausible.

After all, season three spent plenty of time showing the players as individuals off the field such as Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh), Colin Hughes (Billy Harris) and Isaac McAdoo (Kola Bokinni). Although the underlying theme of AFC Richmond has always been about their underdog ways, why couldn’t the show still continue with its new coach?

Keeley and Rebecca's women's football club

Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) and Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) created a strong friendship over three seasons of Ted Lasso. AP

Another important character arc from the show has been the strong friendship between Keeley Jones (Juno Temple), model-turned-PR consultant for AFC Richmond, and Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddington), owner of the football club.

Towards the end of the episode, it was teased that the two women were thinking of starting an AFC Richmond Women’s Team. The two actresses already have such great chemistry on screen and with three seasons of building up their friendship, who wouldn’t want to watch?

Trent Crimm's investigative sports journalism

James Lance plays Trent Crimm in Ted Lasso. AP

In what was a bit of a surprise, former journalist Trent Crimm (James Lance) returned for a bigger role in season three, shadowing the football club because he was writing a book about them.

Although Trent was a bit of an antagonist in the first two seasons, he appeared to redeem himself in the season two finale.

Episodes could follow Trent as he covers different sports events. Along with his dry and witty humour, the show could explore his career as a seasoned investigative journalist, with cameos from other Ted Lasso characters.

Dr Sharon Fieldstone's sports psychology

Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), left, and Dr Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles) in Ted Lasso. AP

Dr Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles) was a sports psychologist brought in to help the team during season two and returned in the final episode of season three. She helped players and coaches deal with the psychological and emotional aspects of their performance while also helping to navigate their personal challenges.

A spin-off series could centre on Dr Sharon as she takes on the challenge of helping star athletes deal with the pressures of competition, while also offering a closer look into sports psychology.

Ted Lasso's origin story

A spin-off exploring the origin story of Ted Lasso wouldn't need to have Jason Sudeikis reprising the role. Photo: Apple TV+

Ted is known for his optimistic and kind personality, so it would be interesting to learn about how he became the person he is today. While his mother was introduced in the penultimate episode of season three, it only offered a small look into his upbringing.

When the show began, Ted arrived in England after being a successful college football coach in America but perhaps a spin-off with a younger version of Ted – meaning Sudeikis wouldn’t have to reprise his role – could offer more insight into the events and relationships that shaped him into the person he is.