Happy Ted Lasso day: Fans take to social media to celebrate return of hit show

Ted Lasso season three has finally premiered on Apple TV+.

The show made its long-awaited return on Wednesday after the season two finale aired in October 2021. Over the course of its two seasons, the show has been praised by fans and critics, winning numerous awards, including the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series for both its previous seasons.

The series stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular American football coach hired to manage a struggling British "soccer" team despite knowing nothing about the sport.

Fans took to social media to welcome back the new season of the show with some users writing “Happy Ted Lasso day”.

Happy Ted Lasso Day to all that celebrate!!!#RichmondTillWeDie pic.twitter.com/m9ikwCmxXJ — Tom Hendryk (@TomHendryk) March 15, 2023

A very happy Ted Lasso Day to all who celebrate pic.twitter.com/joKHPn11LS — e m m a s w i f t (@emmaswiftsings) March 15, 2023

Even the US men’s national football team shared their excitement about its return, tweeting: “You know we B E L I E V E” (a common catchphrase from the series) alongside a photo of actor Brendan Hunt as his character Coach Beard.

You know we B E L I E V E.



Fully tuned in to @TedLasso season 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/i1PzxRM7VH — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) March 15, 2023

Meanwhile, other fans also were excited to see their favourite characters back on their screens, with one calling the reunion of Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Keeley (Juno Temple) “chicken soup for the soul”.

keeley calling rebecca her angel-mentor-guru and rebecca telling keeley, ‘you’re alright, i’m here’. thank you ted lasso s3 for giving me this in ep 1 🥹 these two are chicken soup for the soul pic.twitter.com/MNE0TxFwok — daisy (@weltonsmac) March 15, 2023

Another praised character is footballer Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), who many disliked in the beginning, but fans of the show are warming up to him after his redemption arc.

but do you all remember when we didn't like Jamie Tartt? and now in the first episode of #TedLasso Season 3 he is the ONE character we all unequivocally agree with. wild and beautiful what good writing does. pic.twitter.com/ki5xLx0OXg — Lissete Lanuza Sáenz ✨ (@lizziethat) March 15, 2023

Last year, Brett Goldstein, who is a writer for the series and stars as ex-footballer Roy Kent, said the third season was being written as its last.

“We are writing it like that,” he told The Sunday Times. “It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies.”

We assume he’s joking about the last part.

However, this has yet to be confirmed by Apple TV.

What happened in season two of Ted Lasso?

For those who may need a recap, Ted Lasso ended with AFC Richmond winning promotion back to the Premier League after they had been relegated the previous season following a string of losses under Lasso.

However, it also ended in a shock twist, as Richmond's former kit man-turned-assistant coach Nate was seen accepting a new position with rival team West Ham United, who are now owned by Rebecca’s ex-husband, Rupert.

Other storylines included relationship troubles between Keeley and Roy, tech film billionaire Edwin Akufo courting Sam to join his new African football club and journalist Trent Crimm revealing that Ted suffers from panic attacks in a story after being leaked the information by Nate.