In recent years there’s been one question that film fans across the globe have found themselves debating over and over again. Which is the best Hollywood Chris? The competitors being Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Chris Pine.

Each has undeniable qualities that have made them so appealing to millions of viewers worldwide. But Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves might just be the confirmation that the only correct answer to this quandary is Christopher Whitelaw Pine.

Warning: this review contains spoilers

Based on the beloved role-playing game, Pine stars as Edgin Davis, who after the murder of his wife raises his daughter Kira (Chloe Coleman) with his best friend Holga (Michelle Rodriguez). Alongside sorcerer Simon (Justice Smith) and con artist Forge (Hugh Grant), the group turn to a life of petty thievery.

Sophia Lillis plays Doric, Justice Smith plays Simon, Chris Pine plays Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures and eOne. All photos: Paramount Pictures

When Forge turns on them, Edgin and Holga are sent to prison for two years. After they break free, they discover that Forge has become the Lord Of Neverwinter, thanks to the counsel of the evil Red Wizard Sofina (Daisy Head), and he’s decided to raise Kira as his own daughter.

To bring down Forge and get back his daughter, Edgin conjures up a plan to retrieve a lost relic that’ll revive his dead wife, but he needs the help of shape-shifting Doric (Sophia Lillis) and holy knight Xenk (Rege-Jean Page) to get it.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES Directors: John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein

Stars: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis

Rating: 3/5

Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is incredibly fun and enjoyable, and Pine is the key to everything that’s great about it. With him, pretty much every joke provokes a laugh, while he’s able to powerfully land every emotional beat, too. There are even occasions when Pine goes from being hilarious to heartfelt in the same sentence, which is a very rare and impressive skill.

It’s not just Pine that flourishes, though. Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is so hugely enjoyable mostly because of the rest of its perfect casting. The stoic and stern Rodriguez is the ideal foil for Pine’s effervescence and enthusiasm. Grant is at his cunning best as the villainous Forge, mixing charm with cowardice to a delightful degree.

After a few misfires, it’s great to see Page as a character that fits his overly serious presence, while Smith is also a revelation as the inept sorcerer trying to finally prove his worth to the gang.

It also helps that the ensemble are given plenty of genuinely funny quips and amusing scenes to work with. The writing and directing team of Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley — who previously wrote Horrible Bosses and Spider-Man: Homecoming, as well as directing Game Night — are always well aware that, in order for the film to be a success, it can’t take itself too seriously. They tow this line impeccably.

Sure, Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is far from perfect. Its visual effects leave a lot to be desired and its plot doesn’t always make complete sense. In fact, at certain points of the movie you won’t be entirely sure what they’re doing and for what reason. But then a dragon arrives and you’re immediately captivated again.

Plus, that doesn’t matter when each scene is so utterly joyful and fun to watch unfold. Its opening scene and their repeated interrogations in a cemetery in particular are two of the funniest sequences in a movie this year.

Ultimately, Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is not a film that you’ll be thinking about for hours afterwards. But it is incredible entertainment that all the family can enjoy.

Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is out now in UAE cinemas.