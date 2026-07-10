Silo season three, episode two review: Two timelines, one growing conspiracy

It has taken 20 episodes, countless flights of stairs and more mysteries than most science-fiction dramas dare attempt, but Silo is finally leaving the bunker behind.

Well, partly.

The third season of the Apple TV series opens in a parallel timeline known as “the Before Times”, in a pre-apocalyptic Washington, swapping the rusting steel, dimly lit corridors and claustrophobic stairwells of the underground bunker for bustling streets, government offices and a world blissfully unaware of the catastrophe to come.

It is a bold expansion of the series that slowly begins answering the question that has lingered since the first episode: who built the silos, and why?

▶

Based on Hugh Howey's bestselling trilogy of novels, Silo is set in a future where the last 10,000 people on Earth believe they are living in humanity's only refuge: a vast underground bunker stretching 144 levels beneath a toxic wasteland. Generations have grown up accepting strict rules designed to keep the peace, but as engineer-turned-sheriff Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) begins investigating a series of suspicious deaths, she uncovers a conspiracy that suggests almost everything the silo's residents have been taught about their world is a lie.

Season one ends with Juliette being sentenced to “cleaning” – the punishment for anyone who asks to leave the silo. Instead of dying outside like those before her, however, she discovers her home is just one of many giant silos stretching across the landscape. By the season two finale, she makes it back to Silo 18 carrying information that could change everything.

Visually, Silo remains one of Apple TV's most accomplished productions. The contrast between the claustrophobic industrial interiors and the bright openness of Washington gives season three a new visual language, while composer Atli Orvarsson's haunting score continues to amplify the ever-present feeling that something is deeply wrong.

Silo still asks viewers to exercise patience. Even with an additional timeline, it remains committed to revealing its secrets one carefully placed piece at a time. That restraint has always been the show's defining strengths. Rather than racing towards answers, season three broadens its scope while continuing to reward those willing to let its mysteries unfold.

Episode one: Who are you?

Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette Nichols suffers from amnesia at the start of season three. Photo: Apple TV Info

The questions posed by season two's finale remain tantalisingly unanswered, but the opening episode lays the groundwork for another compelling mystery.

Season three opens with an intriguing twist: Juliette has lost her memory. She cannot remember who she is, why she returned or the vital information she risked everything to uncover. It quickly becomes apparent that her amnesia is no accident. Someone is actively suppressing her memories, turning the woman who has spent two seasons uncovering hidden truths into the series' most unreliable witness.

Ferguson is still as engaging as ever, portraying Juliette's growing confusion without losing the quiet determination that has made her such a compelling lead. Even stripped of her memories, her instinct to question authority and search for answers remains intact.

The first episode's biggest surprise, however, lies above ground.

Silo season three, episode one Starring: Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley Director: Michael Dinner Rating: 4.5/5

The Washington storyline provides the series' biggest shift in tone. At the centre is Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) and his sister Charlotte (Jessica Brown Findlay) a US Navy aviator, whose lives unfold against a rapidly escalating geopolitical crisis involving Iran.

Although written and filmed well before the latest tensions in the Middle East, the story's depiction of political brinkmanship, military escalation and governments scrambling to prevent a wider conflict feels strikingly prescient.

Episode two: It's all good

Alexandria Riley plays the politically powerful Camille Sims. Photo: Apple TV Info

The second episode builds steadily on the foundations laid in the premiere, offering a few tantalising answers while introducing even more questions.

Juliette remains trapped without her memories, but the mystery surrounding her condition begins to take shape as anonymous messages slipped into her food urge her to seek out the truth. Fleeting flashes of memory continue to surface, yet they remain frustratingly incomplete, leaving both Juliette and the audience struggling to separate reality from manipulation.

We still don't know why Camille Sims (Alexandria Riley), now heading IT, is working alongside the silo's mysterious artificial intelligence system, The Algorithm, to keep Juliette's memories suppressed, adding a new layer of mystery.

The Washington storyline also gains momentum. Congressman Daniel is tasked with helping his sister Charlotte recover her memories after the naval aviator survives a disastrous mission involving a mysterious substance near Iran. Like Juliette, Charlotte becomes another protagonist searching for pieces of a past that other forces seem determined to keep hidden, drawing an intriguing parallel between the two timelines.

Jessica Brown Findlay plays Charlotte Keene, a US Navy aviator. Photo: Apple TV Info

Meanwhile, journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) edges closer to uncovering the truth behind a so-called “dirty bomb”. The revelation that she and Charlotte had previously been working together to expose sensitive government information hints that the conspiracy stretches well beyond military operations, while raising fresh questions about what Charlotte discovered before her memory was erased.

Silo season three, episode two Starring: Rebecca Ferguson, Alexandria Riley, Ashley Zukerman, Jessica Henwick Director: Michael Dinner Rating: 4.5/5

While building to massive revelations, episode two slowly expands the mystery from every angle. By revealing who is manipulating Juliette while keeping the reasons hidden, Silo continues to prove that its greatest strength lies not in shocking twists, but in the way it invites viewers to keep digging for the truth.

New episodes of Silo season three drop every Friday on Apple TV

Silo season three, episode one Starring: Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley Director: Michael Dinner Rating: 4.5/5