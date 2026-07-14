Coffee blending, embroidery and more: What to do at Zayed National Museum this summer

Visitors to Zayed National Museum at Saadiyat Cultural District in Abu Dhabi can create their own coffee blend, embroider a cushion inspired by the majlis and decorate a traditional finyan cup as part of its summer programme.

Running through July and August, the Emirati Sanaa programme focuses on values and customs including hospitality, generosity and respect. Alongside three workshops, it also includes guided tours, sessions led by senior Emiratis and activities for children.

Create an Emirati coffee blend

Dhiyafa: Creating an Emirati Coffee Blend covers the preparation and serving of gahwa, or Arabic coffee.

Participants learn about the ingredients used in Emirati coffee, grind them with a menhas and create a personalised blend to take home. The workshop also covers the customs surrounding how coffee is served to guests.

Until August 28; 60 minutes; suitable for ages 10 and above; from Dh35

Embroider a cushion inspired by the majlis

The Takiya Embroidery workshop takes its inspiration from the small cushions traditionally used in a majlis.

Participants embroider their own takiya while learning about the majlis as a place where guests are received, and people gather to talk and share coffee. The finished cushion can be taken home after the session.

Until August 30; 60 minutes; suitable for ages 10 and above; from Dh35

Decorate a traditional coffee cup

Patterns in Hospitality is a drop-in workshop centred on the finyan, the small handleless cup used to serve gahwa.

Participants decorate a cup with traditional patterns and take it home after the workshop.

Until August 31; various timings; suitable for ages six and above; free with museum admission

Take an Emirati Sanaa guided tour

Guided tours cover the customs featured in the museum’s galleries, including the role of the majlis, and the preparation and serving of Emirati coffee.

Specialised tours will focus on Emirati hospitality customs. Photo: Zayed National Museum Info

Until August 25; 60 minutes; English tours on Tuesdays from 4pm to 5pm; Arabic tours on Sundays from 2pm to 3pm; from Dh40

Hear stories from senior Emiratis

Voices of the Coast brings senior Emiratis to the museum to share stories about the UAE’s coastal communities.

The sessions cover subjects including Sheikh Zayed’s legacy, hospitality and daily life along the coast.

The museum is also running a 60-minute UAE History Tour led by a senior Emirati.

Until August 31; various timings; free with museum admission

Explore the access programmes

Several of the museum’s access programmes will continue through the summer.

Quiet Morning offers a lower-sensory experience, while Al Dhuha Hour includes activities for senior visitors. A Walk Through Our History, meanwhile, is presented in Emirati Sign Language.

Until August 31; various timings; free with museum admission

Join the museum’s first summer camp

Zayed National Museum is holding its first summer camp as part of the Abu Dhabi Culture Summer Camps programme.

Zayed National Museum's summer camp is for children aged five to 14. Photo: Zayed National Museum Info

Children learn about the history and culture of the UAE through gallery visits, storytelling and practical workshops.

Until August 7; Tuesday to Friday, 9.30am-3pm; suitable for ages five to 14; Dh500 per child per week