Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed review: Tatiana Maslany shines in year's twistiest murder mystery

A woman is duped by an online scammer, tracks him down, but finds herself caught up in a murder investigation. On paper, Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed sounds like another twist-filled streaming thriller, but it builds into something far more satisfying.

Sharply written, consistently funny and packed with enough twists to keep viewers guessing, while never losing sight of the emotional stakes, Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed is a smart examination of modern anxieties – from online exploitation to the messy realities of parenting, loneliness and the search for connection in an increasingly disconnected world.

Anchored by the terrific Tatiana Maslany, who brings equal measures of vulnerability, wit and determination to the lead role, Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed will no doubt be a welcome treat for fans of Orphan Black, the sci-fi drama that turned her into a global star.

From left: Charlie Hall, Tatiana Maslany and Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg in Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed. Photo: Apple TV Info

Maslany plays Paula, a divorced fact-checker at a magazine who is in the middle of a contentious custody battle and whose life is thrown into chaos when she falls victim to an online romance scam. Determined to confront the person responsible, she hunts her scammer down only to stumble into a deadly murder mystery that is far more dangerous – and far more personal – than she could have imagined.

Maslany carries the series with a compelling performance, making Paula impossible not to root for even as her life steadily unravels. Each setback only draws the audience closer to her, willing her on as she becomes increasingly determined to uncover the truth and clear her name. The odds, however, are stacked against her. Her ex-husband, Karl (Jake Johnson), is waiting for her to make one more mistake so he and his new wife can gain custody of their daughter, while the two detectives leading the murder investigation are far from convinced of her innocence.

Dolly de Leon as Detective Sofia Gonzalez, left, and Jon Michael Hill as Detective Baxter. Photo: Apple TV Info

One of Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed's biggest strengths is its ability to switch gears. One moment it delivers razor-sharp comedy, the next genuine heartbreak, before plunging back into a tense whodunnit.

Yet it never feels weighed down by those ideas, balancing them instead with an infectious sense of fun, an outstanding soundtrack and a supporting cast filled with characters you enjoy spending time with.

Filipina acting great Dolly de Leon is a delight as the no-nonsense Detective Sofia Gonzalez, stealing almost every scene she appears in. Her razor-sharp delivery and deadpan wit make her an instant standout, while Jon Michael Hill is the perfect foil as her eager partner, Detective Baxter, who frequently finds himself on the receiving end of her withering put-downs.

Murray Bartlett plays a cold-hearted killer. Photo: Apple TV Info

Charlie Hall as Rudy and Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg as Geri, Paula's nosy co-workers who gradually become her unlikely accomplices, provide many of the series' funniest moments. Their easy chemistry with Maslany injects warmth into the story, ensuring the show remains as entertaining between the twists as it is during them.

Murray Bartlett, playing a cold-hearted killer, is a joy to watch.

The show's brisk half-hour episodes make it an effortlessly bingeable watch, with Apple TV's weekly release model allowing viewers to savour each instalment rather than racing to the finish.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed Starring: Tatiana Maslany, Dolly de Leon, Charlie Hall, Jake Johnson Directors: Various Rating: 4.5/5

That patience pays off in the finale, released on July 15, which answers some of the season's biggest questions while leaving the door enticingly open for another chapter.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed is one of the year's finest murder mysteries – and easily one of the most entertaining television series of the summer.

All episodes of Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed season one are now available to stream on Apple TV