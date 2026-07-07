Sharjah International Book Fair returns in November with Oman as Guest of Honour

The 45th Sharjah International Book Fair will return to Expo Centre Sharjah from November 4 to 15, with neighbouring Oman announced as this year's Guest of Honour.

The 12-day event aims to bring together readers, authors, publishers, translators and creatives from around the world through a programme of literary discussions, book signings, workshops and family-friendly activities.

Oman will headline this year's event as Guest of Honour, presenting a programme highlighting the sultanate's literary, artistic and cultural heritage. Visitors will be able to explore the work of Omani writers, thinkers and artists through talks, exhibitions and cultural events.

The fair's programme will also feature panel discussions, poetry evenings, creative workshops and activities for children and young adults, alongside opportunities for visitors to meet authors and discover new books.

Alongside its public programme, the fair will host industry events for professionals working in publishing, translation and libraries.

As this year's guest of honour, Oman will offer a glimpse into its writers, thinkers and artists. Victor Besa / The National Info

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, chairwoman of the Sharjah Book Authority, said the fair reflects the emirate's long-standing commitment to books and reading.

“Each SIBF carries a renewed responsibility towards readers, authors and publishers,” she said. “The direct relationship between people and books creates a lasting cultural impact and gives the fair its value within society.”

She added that the event provides countries with a platform to showcase their literature and ideas while helping Arabic literature reach a wider international audience.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, chief executive of the SBA, described the fair as one of Sharjah's flagship cultural initiatives and said it continues to expand its international reach through programmes and partnerships.

The announcement comes as Sharjah continues to expand its cultural presence. In May, the emirate became the first Arab Guest of Honour at the Warsaw International Book Fair, where it presented a four-day programme of literary discussions, poetry events and cultural performances while promoting translation and publishing partnerships between the Arab world and Europe.

At the Beijing Book Fair in June, where the UAE was a guest of honour, the Sharjah Institute for Heritage presented more than 10 Chinese-language editions, including a translation of the Encyclopaedia of Mythical Creatures in Emirati Heritage.