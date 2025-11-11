The emirate’s celebration of literature – now in its 44th year – is bringing together more than 2,350 publishers from 66 countries. Antonie Robertson / The National
The emirate’s celebration of literature – now in its 44th year – is bringing together more than 2,350 publishers from 66 countries. Antonie Robertson / The National
The emirate’s celebration of literature – now in its 44th year – is bringing together more than 2,350 publishers from 66 countries. Antonie Robertson / The National
The emirate’s celebration of literature – now in its 44th year – is bringing together more than 2,350 publishers from 66 countries. Antonie Robertson / The National

Opinion

Editorial

How Sharjah's book fair became a cultural crossroads

  • English
  • Arabic
Insight and opinion from The National’s editorial leadership

November 11, 2025

The Sharjah International Book Fair is back and in full swing. The emirate’s annual celebration of literature is now in its 44th year and is bringing together more than 2,350 publishers from 66 countries, offering visitors millions of titles to choose from. As well as inspiring a love of the written word, especially among young people, the book fair is providing an important forum for publishers, authors and distributors to meet.

But it is the breadth of the book fair’s offerings – live performances, workshops, cooking shows and poetry nights as well as literary discussions – that highlight its well-earned role as one of the Middle East’s best-known cultural crossroads. In an era of shortening attention spans and sometimes profound disconnect, the hive of activity inside Sharjah’s Expo Centre is attracting people from the region and beyond to meet, to debate and, yes, to read.

This year's Sharjah International Book Fair offers more than 1,200 cultural and artistic events. Pawan Singh / The National
This year's Sharjah International Book Fair offers more than 1,200 cultural and artistic events. Pawan Singh / The National

It is an intriguing mix. On Friday, Hollywood comes to Sharjah as Academy Award winner Will Smith is expected to give a talk at the book fair on his journey through film, music and writing. Meanwhile, much older connections are being revived; Greece is the book fair’s guest of honour for 2025. The centuries long-relationship between the Hellenic and Arab cultures is being explored in a contemporary setting with interactive workshops designed to bridge Greek and Emirati creative traditions.

One of the book fair’s strengths has been its willingness to embrace popular trends in international writing while also championing Arab and Emirati creativity. So, although fans of whodunnits will have enjoyed this year’s return of the Thriller Festival - a showcase of the best in mystery and crime fiction from British, American and European writers - it will also feature an interactive performance, Murder at the Majlis, written by American University of Sharjah graduate Bhoomika Ghaghada and directed by Tarun Shyam.

Any event that can consistently attract more than two million visitors in a little over a week has proved its worth.

This approach reflects Sharjah’s decades-long work to preserve, celebrate and support Arab and Islamic heritage. Home to numerous heritage sites, libraries, museums and art galleries, the emirate has played a significant role in strengthening the Arabic language, Emirati tradition and Islamic knowledge over the years. This has been done while championing intercultural dialogue and international exchange. It is this nuanced and informed approach that has contributed to the Sharjah Book Fair’s considerable success; any event that can consistently attract more than two million visitors in a little over a week has proved its worth.

When one considers the sheer amount of human knowledge and expression contained in the millions of publications on display in Sharjah this week, it is difficult not to be taken aback. The end of the written word has been predicted many times, and yet the book, the magazine, the comic and the newspaper remain as popular as ever. As veteran Egyptian bookseller Mohammed Sadeq told The National in Sharjah this week: “When you sit among these newspapers – some 50, 60, 70 years old – you see the stories of nations passing before your eyes … I have gone through them all and lived a thousand years in one lifetime.”

RESULTS

5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 |  1,600m
Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer)

5.30pm: Handicap |  Dh80,000 |  1,600m
Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel

6pm: Handicap |  Dh80,000 |  2,200m
Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle

6.30pm: Handicap |  Dh85,000 |  2,200m
Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap |  Dh70,000 |  2,200m
Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi

7.30pm: Handicap (TB) |  Dh100,000 |  1,600m
Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

Five&nbsp;expert&nbsp;hiking&nbsp;tips
    Always check the weather forecast before setting off Make sure you have plenty of water Set off early to avoid sudden weather changes in the afternoon Wear appropriate clothing and footwear Take your litter home with you

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience

by David Gilmour

Allen Lane

Stan%20Lee
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20Gelb%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Teams

India (playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

South Africa (squad): Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

match info

Southampton 0

Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 20', Willock 87')

Red card: Jack Stephens (Southampton)

Man of the match: Rob Holding (Arsenal)

Innotech Profile

Date started: 2013

Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari

Based: Muscat, Oman

Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies

Size: 15 full-time employees

Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing 

Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now. 

South Africa World Cup squad

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (w), JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen.

On Women's Day
While you're here
Fixtures (all in UAE time)

Friday

Everton v Burnley 11pm

Saturday

Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur 3.30pm

West Ham United v Southampton 6pm

Wolves v Fulham 6pm

Cardiff City v Crystal Palace 8.30pm

Newcastle United v Liverpool 10.45pm

Sunday

Chelsea v Watford 5pm

Huddersfield v Manchester United 5pm

Arsenal v Brighton 7.30pm

Monday

Manchester City v Leicester City 11pm

 

Everything Now

Arcade Fire

(Columbia Records)

Spider-Man%202
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Insomniac%20Games%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%20Sony%20Interactive%20Entertainment%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPlayStation%205%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
BMW M5 specs

Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor

Power: 727hp

Torque: 1,000Nm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh650,000

If you go

The flights

Fly direct to London from the UAE with Etihad, Emirates, British Airways or Virgin Atlantic from about Dh2,500 return including taxes. 

The hotel

Rooms at the convenient and art-conscious Andaz London Liverpool Street cost from £167 (Dh800) per night including taxes.

The tour

The Shoreditch Street Art Tour costs from £15 (Dh73) per person for approximately three hours. 

While you're here
Friday's schedule in Madrid

Men's quarter-finals

Novak Djokivic (1) v Marin Cilic (9) from 2pm UAE time

Roger Federer (4) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 7pm

Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Alexander Zverev (3) from 9.30pm

Stan Wawrinka v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11.30pm

Women's semi-finals

Belinda Bencic v Simona Halep (3) from 4.30pm

Sloane Stephens (8) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 10pm

Explained
How to apply for a drone permit
  • Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass
  • Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number
  • Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA
  • Submit their request
What are the regulations?
  • Fly it within visual line of sight
  • Never over populated areas
  • Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed
  • Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app
  • Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night
  • Should have a live feed of the drone flight
  • Drones must weigh 5 kg or less
Updated: November 11, 2025, 3:11 AM
SharjahCultureUAEMiddle East