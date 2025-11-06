Five things to do at Sharjah International Book Fair

The 44th Sharjah International Book Fair opened on Wednesday with a programme that underscores the emirate’s role as a beacon of knowledge and cultural exchange.

The 12-day fair, under the theme Between You and a Book, brings together more than 2,350 publishers from 66 countries, offering visitors millions of titles and more than 1,200 cultural and artistic events. With literary discussions, live performances, cooking shows and poetry nights, this year’s fair continues Sharjah’s tradition of turning reading into a celebration of ideas.

Here are five things to do at this year’s fair.

1. Meet Will Smith and other international stars

American actor and author Will Smith's appearance in Sharjah is his first guest spot at an international literary festival. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Few other events in the region gather such a wide spectrum of global voices. This year, one of Hollywood’s most recognisable stars, Academy Award winner Will Smith, will appear on November 14 for a session exploring his journey through film, music and writing.

The star of Men in Black and The Pursuit of Happyness will reflect on creativity, resilience and how storytelling connects his many artistic pursuits.

Respected authors and thinkers shaping global discourses are also appearing at the fair. Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who has helped redefine contemporary African literature, will speak about identity and narrative power. Irish novelist Paul Lynch, winner of the 2023 Booker Prize, and Italian theoretical physicist Carlo Rovelli, known for his accessible writing about science and philosophy, are also among the headliners.

For those seeking insight about mental health and personal growth, British psychologist and bestselling author Dr Julie Smith will discuss her approach to emotional well-being, while Indian content creator Prajakta Koli brings a digital-age perspective on storytelling and community.

Egyptology enthusiasts can look forward to a session with Dr Zahi Hawass, a former minister of tourism and antiquities. Also attending are Egyptian film star Khaled El Sawy and Tunisian actor and director Dhafer L’Abidine.

2. Celebrate Greek culture and literature

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi and Greek minister Christos Dimas at the Sharjah pavilion at Thessaloniki Book Fair in 2024. Photo: instagram.com/sharjahbookauthority

Each year, the book fair honours a nation whose cultural legacy has shaped world literature. In 2025, Greece takes centre stage.

Through its pavilion exhibition Greek Literature: The Long Journey, visitors can explore the evolution of Greek writing, from ancient philosophers and poets to modern storytellers, and its influence on global culture.

The programme includes 58 Greek publishers and more than 70 participants, including authors, musicians and illustrators. Highlights include a roaming theatre show, a musical theatre performance inspired by Greek poetry, and interactive workshops designed to bridge Greek and Emirati creative traditions.

At the Cookery Corner, Greek chefs will offer a taste of the Mediterranean with live sessions that blend culinary heritage and literature, reflecting how food and storytelling are deeply intertwined.

3. Attend the Thriller Festival

For fans of mystery and crime fiction, the Thriller Festival returns to Sharjah International Book Fair from November 8 to 11. The event, organised in collaboration with Thriller Festival New York, gathers 13 international authors known for gripping narratives and complex characters.

Among the featured writers are Canadian novelist Jennifer Hillier, American author Chris Pavone, Icelandic crime writer Ragnar Jonasson, and British author Araminta Hall.

Adding a theatrical twist, the festival will debut an interactive performance titled Murder at the Majlis, written by American University of Sharjah graduate Bhoomika Ghaghada and directed by Tarun Shyam. Audience members will become participants, piecing together clues to solve a fictional crime in real time.

4. Take part in workshops

Sharjah International Book Fair features workshops for people of all ages. Victor Besa The National

With 750 workshops across 12 days, the fair offers one of the most extensive creative education programmes in the region. Sessions include creative writing and translation, screenwriting and publishing, providing insights for aspiring authors and professionals alike.

Children can take part in hands-on sessions such as Mini Library, Let’s Go Tufting Together, and Build Your Own House, encouraging learning through play.

The Pop-Up Academy will make its debut, inviting regional influencers and specialists to lead discussions on literature, art, media and technology. Another new addition, the Poetry Pharmacy, offers bilingual Arabic-English “prescriptions” of poetry to inspire visitors.

5. Savour the flavours of world cuisine

Zina Abboud conducting cooking sessions at Sharjah International Book Fair in 2021. Photo: Zina Abboud

Beyond the written word, the book fair has long celebrated the art of food. The Cookery Corner returns this year with 35 live sessions featuring 14 international chefs, including Hisham Asaad, Fadi Kattan, Philip Khoury, and Hawa Hassan.

From traditional Arab dishes to innovative desserts, each session explores the connections between cuisine, culture and creativity.