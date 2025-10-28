Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi named Unesco goodwill ambassador for education and book culture

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi has been appointed a Unesco goodwill ambassador for education and book culture in recognition of her global efforts to promote literacy, publishing and educational development.

As president of the American University of Sharjah and chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, Sheikha Bodour will support Unesco’s work to advance reading, education and creative entrepreneurship among young people. The appointment builds on decades of leadership in cultural and educational initiatives.

“I am deeply honoured to join Unesco's mission as a goodwill ambassador for education and book culture,” she said. “Books have the power to open minds, bridge divides and build resilient, knowledge-driven societies. In a world of rapid change, investing in literacy, education and access to culture is not optional. It is essential.

“This role is both a responsibility and a continuation of my commitment to advancing empowerment through books, education, and cultural engagement. I look forward to working closely with Unesco to champion these values and help expand opportunities for learning and creative expression around the world.”

Sheikha Bodour's appointment follows other regional collaborations with the organisation, including the work of Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen, who was named a goodwill ambassador for the UN refugee agency in March for her advocacy on behalf of displaced communities.

Sheika Bodour Al Qasimi with Unesco Director-General Audrey Azoulay in Paris. Photo: Unesco

One of the most prominent figures in global publishing, Sheikha Bodour served as president of the International Publishers Association and became the first Arab woman to hold the position since the organisation was founded in 1896.

As founder of Kalimat Group, one of the region’s leading publishing companies, Sheikha Bodour has helped shape the UAE’s book industry and established the Emirates Publishers Association, the non-profit UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY) organisation and Knowledge Without Borders foundation.

As chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, she oversees the Sharjah International Book Fair, one of the world’s largest literary events. Under her leadership, the fair has strengthened its international presence, serving as guest of honour at book fairs in Rabat, Seoul, London and Frankfurt.

While chairing Sharjah as the Unesco-designated World Book Capital in 2019, the emirate became a global literary hub through hundreds of year-long initiatives promoting reading and cultural exchange. The campaign culminated in the launch of the House of Wisdom in 2020, Sharjah’s landmark library and cultural centre.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi at the 2023 Bologna Children’s Book Fair. Photo: PublisHer

Her work has been recognised internationally and she was named the first honorary professor of the University of Leicester for her efforts to advance women’s empowerment and child literacy.

She also led the UAE’s accession to the Marrakesh Treaty, improving access to books for the visually impaired and helped with the restoration of Beirut’s public libraries after the 2020 port explosion.

Through Publisher, a 1,000-member global network founded for women in publishing, Sheikha Bodour continues to advocate for greater equity and diversity in the creative industries.

