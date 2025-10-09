Sharjah International Book Fair to host Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and celebrate Greece’s literary culture

The 44th Sharjah International Book Fair will welcome acclaimed Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and celebrate Greece as Guest of Honour, organisers announced on Thursday.

Taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah from November 6 to 17, the event will host 2,350 publishers and exhibitors from 118 countries. This year’s fair will feature more than 1,200 activities led by 251 guests from 66 countries, including over 300 cultural events and 750 workshops for children and adults.

Adichie, author of Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah, will join a line-up of international writers, including Italian physicist and author Carlo Rovelli, Irish novelist Paul Lynch, British psychologist Dr Julie Smith, American science communicator Armen Adamjan, Indian creator Prajakta Koli, British archaeologist David Wengrow and Canadian thriller author Jennifer Hillier.

The book fair will be held at Sharjah Expo centre. Pawan Singh / The National

Among Arab and Emirati participants are historian and researcher Dr Hamad bin Seray, poet and filmmaker Nujoom Al Ghanem, Egyptologist Zahi Hawass, Egyptian author Mo Gawdat, Tunisian actor and director Dhafer L’Abidine, Lebanese writer Joumana Haddad and Saudi writer Muhammad Reda Nasrallah.

This year’s fair introduces several new features, including the Poetry Pharmacy, Pop-Up Academy and Podcast Station, alongside a series of multilingual poetry evenings featuring performances in eight languages.

The event will also host the fourth Thriller Festival from November 8 to 11, organised in collaboration with Thriller Festival New York. The event will feature international writers such as British author Araminta Hall, Icelandic crime novelist Ragnar Jonasson, and American screenwriter Matt Witten, known for House and Law & Order.

The fair, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, is one of the world’s largest book fairs, drawing millions of visitors and thousands of publishers each year.

