Will Smith reveals the title and artwork for new memoir 'Will'

Last week Will Smith shared his workouts in Dubai on social media, and now the Hollywood star has once again got fans in a flurry with another reveal.

On Saturday, Smith took to Instagram to share the title and cover artwork for his coming autobiography, Will. The memoir will be published by Penguin Press and release on Tuesday, November 9.

"It's been a labour of love. I've been working on it for the past two years and it is finally ready,” he said in a video.

The memoir will explore Smith’s early life in Philadelphia, touching on his breakout role in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and then looking into later acting endeavours such as Hitch and Ali, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award.

The cover artwork was designed by New Orleans artist Brandan “BMike” Odums. It features a carefully crafted portrait of the actor in yellow and black, accented with pink and blue hues.

In this format, the image fails to show the depth of the canvas, which was created by repeatedly layering imagery of the actor from various stages in his life, from childhood to present, as seen in the video below.

A 2018 press release detailing the book called it an “inspirational tale of how [Smith’s] true self-knowledge helped to propel him to extraordinary success, and then evolve further to a place of deeper peace – with himself, his loved ones and the world”.

Workouts in Dubai

Last week, Smith also shared his post-quarantine workouts in Dubai on social media.

The 52-year-old, who in May said he was in the “worst shape of my life”, has been posting workout videos taken at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

“Trying to remember how to use a gym after quarantine,” the funnyman titled his latest video, showing him dashing into the gym, smiling and then proceeding to incorrectly use different machines.

He can be seen using a battle rope as a swing and a rowing machine for an ab workout.

“That hit the spot,” he says at one point, rubbing his shoulders.