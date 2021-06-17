Will Smith shares his post-quarantine workouts in Dubai on social media

If you’ve not been keeping up with all things Will Smith, the Hollywood star has been hard at work trying to get rid of his pandemic body in Dubai.

The 52-year-old, who in May said he was in the “worst shape of my life”, has been posting workout videos taken at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

The venue is also the go-to training destination for football players visiting the UAE, with stars from clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea sharing clips from the complex in the past.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and a friend of Smith, is also a regular at the venue, which boasts a luxury health club and spa, as well as two Fifa-standard pitches, an athletics track and other hi-tech facilities for injury recovery for athletes.

“Trying to remember how to use a gym after quarantine,” Smith titled his latest video, showing him dashing into the gym, smiling, and then proceeding to incorrectly use different machines.

He can be seen using a battle rope as a swing and a rowing machine in an attempt at an ab workout.

“That hit the spot,” he says at one point, rubbing his shoulders.

The video, uploaded on Wednesday on Instagram, has already received more than 2.5 million views.

Smith has been posting a series of self-deprecating videos from the same facility since early this month. In a clip posted on June 8, he’s seen struggling as he’s put through his paces by a trainer. The video has been viewed more than 8 million times.

It’s unclear how long Smith, a regular visitor to Dubai, has been in the city.

Last month, he actor posed with gifts he bought for Sheikh Hamdan's newborn twins, Rashid and Sheikha, on Instagram.

The Crown Prince of Dubai responded with a "thank you" as he shared images of the gifts with his nearly 12 million Instagram followers.

Sheikh Hamdan has also been regularly spotted at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. In December, he posted a video of football star Cristiano Ronaldo joining him for a treadmill run.

Smith, too, has been spotted a few times. In February, UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov posted an image with him on his Instagram account, taken at a Starbucks within the complex.

"Met Hollywood legend [Will Smith]," Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram in English and Russian. "He said that he would love to come to Dagestan.”

In between his workouts, the actor has also been promoting his son Jaden Smith’s company Just, a socially conscious water brand sold in paper-based cartons.

