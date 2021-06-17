Will Smith shares his post-quarantine workouts in Dubai on social media

Will Smith, in a crushed velvet shirt, and Jada Pinkett at the premiere of 'Woo' in Hollywood, California, on May 5, 1998. Getty Images
Will Smith, in grey suiting, arrives at the 'Enemy of the State' premiere at the Walter Reade Theatre in New York City, US, on November 18, 1999. Getty Images
Will Smith, in a leather coat, and Meg Ryan attend the ShoWest Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 10, 1999. Getty Images
Will Smith, in a printed waistcoat and tonal tailoring, Jada Pinkett Smith and their family arrive at the premiere of 'Wild Wild West' in Hollywood, California, on June 28, 1999. Getty Images
Will Smith, in relaxed denim, attends the 13th annual Kids' Choice Awards on April 14, 2000 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images
Will Smith, in a leather jacket and bandana, Jada Pinkett Smith and their children arrive at the premiere of 'Kingdom Come' at the Writer's Guild Theatre on April 4, 2001 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images
Will Smith, in a three-piece suit, attends the premiere of 'The Legend of Bagger Vance' in New York City, US, on October 19, 2000. Getty Images
Will Smith, in a classic black suit and striped tie, arrives for the premiere of 'Ali' on December 11, 2001 in London, England. Getty Images
Tommy Lee Jones, Lara Flynn Boyle and Will Smith, in leather, attend the premiere of 'Men in Black II' in Sydney, Australia, on June 11, 2002. Getty Images
Will Smith, in tinted sunnies and a printed open-necked shirt, arrives at the premiere of 'Bad Boys 2' at the Odeon Leicester Square on September 30, 2003 in London, England. Getty Images
Will Smith, in blue tailoring, attends a photocall for 'Bad Boys 2' on October 1, 2003 at Hotel Villamagna in Madrid, Spain. Getty Images
Will Smith, in a blue knit, blazer and jeans, attends an 'I, Robot' press conference at Fox Studios on July 9, 2004 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images
Will Smith, in brown pinstripes, attends the premiere of 'I, Robot' at Fox Studios on July 19, 2004 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images
Will Smith, in a shiny grey suit, attends the premiere of 'I, Robot' on September 8, 2004 in Tokyo, Japan. Getty Images
Will Smith, in dove grey, and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the premiere of 'Shark Tale' in San Marco Square on September 10, 2004 in Venice, Italy. Getty Images
Will Smith, in metallic brown, and Eva Mendes arrive at the 'Hitch' premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on February 22, 2005 in London, England. Getty Images
Will Smith, in jeans and a slogan tee, attends the MTV Base 100th Live! at the Ster-Kinekor Top Star Drive-In on April 20, 2005 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Getty Images
Will Smith, in a classic black suit and white shirt, and Jada Pinkett Smith leave the Hassler Hotel prior to the wedding of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise at Castello Odescalchi on November 18, 2006 in Rome, Italy. Getty Images
Will Smith, in a burgundy velvet blazer, attends a photocall for 'Pursuit of Happyness' at Hotel Excelsior on January 11, 2007 in Rome, Italy. Getty Images
Will Smith, in checked suiting with a black cardigan, attends a press conference for 'I Am Legend' at Grand Hyatt Hotel on December 4, 2007 in Tokyo, Japan. Getty Images
Will Smith, in a turtleneck and wool coat, attends a photocall for 'I Am Legend' on December 14, 2007 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Madrid, Spain. Getty Images
Will Smith, in midnight velvet, attends the 'I Am Legend' photocall at the Hassler Hotel on January 9, 2008 in Rome, Italy. Getty Images
Will Smith, in an open-necked shirt, arrives at the 'Hancock' premiere at Vue Cinema in Leicester Square on June 18, 2008 in London, England. Getty Images
Will Smith, in classic tailoring and a spotted tie, and actress Charlize Theron attend the 'Hancock' premiere at JCB Hall on August 21, 2008 in Tokyo, Japan. Getty Images
Will Smith, in a printed grey blazer, and Rosario Dawson attend the premiere of 'Seven Pounds' at the Gaumont Champs-Elysees on January 5, 2009 in Paris, France. Getty Images
Will Smith, in an olive velvet blazer, and Rosario Dawson attend the premiere of 'Seven Pounds' at the Cinestar on January 6, 2009 in Berlin, Germany. Getty Images
Will Smith, in a leather jacket and flat cap, attends a 'Seven Pounds' photocall at Teatro Real on January 13, 2009 in Madrid, Spain. Getty Images
Jaden Smith and Will Smith, in navy tailoring, attend the premiere of 'The Karate Kid' at Odeon Leicester Square on July 15, 2010 in London, England. Getty Images
Will Smith, in classic grey, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan and Willow Smith attend 'The Karate Kid' premiere at Callao cinema on July 21, 2010 in Madrid, Spain. Getty Images
Will Smith, in a checked suit, and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 'Men In Black 3' premiere at Times Square on May 7, 2012 in Seoul, South Korea. Getty Images
Will Smith, in all white, attends the 'Men In Black 3' premiere at Le Grand Rex on May 11, 2012 in Paris, France. Getty Images
Will Smith, in contrasting separates, attends the 'Men In Black 3' premiere at La Caja Magica on May 13, 2012 in Madrid, Spain. Getty Images
Will Smith, in grey suiting and a navy knit, and Jaden Smith attend the 'After Earth' premiere at Tokyo Skytree on May 1, 2013 in Tokyo, Japan. Getty Images
Will Smith, in a wool cardigan and tailored trousers, attends an 'After Earth' press conference on May 7, 2013 in Seoul, South Korea. Getty Images
Will Smith, in Louis Vuitton, and Lily Allen attend the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2014 in Paris, France. Getty Images
Margot Robbie and Will Smith, in a taupe bomber jacket, attend a screening of 'Focus' at Vue West End on February 11, 2015 in London, England. Getty Images
Will Smith, in slate suiting, attends the 'Concussion' premiere at Callao cinema on January 27, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. Getty Images
Will Smith, in a timeless tux, attends the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. Getty Images
Will Smith, in a metallic brown tux, attends a Chopard party at Port Canto on May 19, 2017, in Cannes, France. Getty Images
Trey Smith, Jaden Smith and Will Smith, in a scarf and cream bomber, visit a Louis Vuitton boutique as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2017 in Paris, France. Getty Images
Will Smith, in a camel overcoat, attends an 'Aladdin' screening at Le Grand Rex on May 8, 2019 in Paris, France. Getty Images
Will Smith, in Tom Ford, attends the 'Aladdin' premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 9, 2019 in London, England. Getty Images
Will Smith, in a graphic knit, attends an 'Aladdin' press conference at Rosewood Hotel on May 10, 2019 in London, England. Getty Images
Will Smith, in a burgundy satin suit, attends the 'Aladdin' premiere on May 16, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Getty Images
Will Smith, in checked tailoring and a red sweater, attends the 'Gemini Man' premiere at Buda Castle Savoy Terrace on September 25, 2019 in Budapest, Hungary. Getty Images
Will Smith, in a navy suit and striped tee, attends the 'Gemini Man' premiere at Miramar Da-Zhi Cinema on October 21, 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan. Getty Images
Will Smith, in a pea coat and relaxed trousers, attends a photo call for 'Bad Boys For Life' at Akademie der Kuenste on January 7, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Getty Images
Will Smith, in an oxblood leather jacket, attends the premiere of 'Bad Boys For Life' at Zoo Palast on January 7, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Getty Images
Will Smith, in a blue knit and navy trousers, attends a 'Bad Boys For Life' photocall at the Villamagna Hotel on January 8, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. Getty Images