Sharjah International Book Fair emphasis the power of storytelling

Three things can always be expected at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2024/10/11/sharjah-book-fair-palestine-lebanon-sudan-fees-waived/" target="_blank">Sharjah International Book Fair</a>: plenty of books, writers and, most of all, readers. This year's fair, which will run until November 17, began on Wednesday at the Expo Centre Sharjah. The theme is It Starts With a Book, which focuses on where it all begins for writers and readers. It might seem like an obvious theme, but now more than ever, an emphasis on the power of reading as a means to understand and connect feels pertinent, those involved say. “Books are bridges, bridges of thoughts, feelings, pain and celebrations,” Lebanese children’s author Sarah Abdullah tells <i>The National</i>. “They translate the human experience across languages and cultures, reminding us that, at our core, we are all connected. Books have a unique ability to reveal our shared humanity, allowing readers to see reflections of themselves in others’ stories.” Abdullah's first book, <i>How Similar to Me</i>, written in Arabic, explores the idea that despite our varied experiences, readers can find pieces of themselves in one another's stories. Her second, <i>Memory for Sale,</i> also in Arabic, follows a girl named Judy who, while attempting to sell a cherished memory, discovers the value of emotional attachments. Both books are published by Kalimat, a Sharjah publishing house that has played a significant role in the Arabic literary scene, particularly in children’s literature. Kalimat is one of more than 2,000 publishers from 100 countries participating in the fair this year, which includes 835 Arab publishers. Among them, the UAE has 234 representatives, followed by 172 from Egypt, 88 from Lebanon and 58 from Syria. Many of these Arab publishing houses are selling books by Arab authors or ones that have been translated into Arabic in a range of genres including non-fiction and poetry, as well as magazines and religious texts. There's also a strong presence of Arabic children’s books. Rabie Publishing House, which has been publishing books for children ages two to 12 for more than four decades, is also attending. As the company has been in Dubai for the past 13 years, owner Ghasan Rabie says he sees great value and importance in events such as the fair. “The Sharjah International Book Fair is one of the most important fairs in the Arab world,” he says. “Their experience and passion for literature continue to grow, and the way they care about children’s education through books is very good and evident.” Rabie says the theme is proof of that care and intention directed towards children’s literature and investing in the education of children’s reading literacy now and for future generations. “It Starts with a Book means begin your life with a book, begin your cultural understanding with a book,” he says. “Begin your habits, understand your values through books, get into the habit of opening a book – as these are the values that we build our societies on.” Rabie points to the children’s books he sells, as well as the other stands surrounding him, and says that all books have the valuable intrinsic power to educate people. “All books help. Our books for young children are only the beginning of someone’s reading journey,” he says. “We are only the start, and if they continue to read, books will be a tool and a culture that will gain even more value and importance in the Arab world.” Abdullah, from an author's point of view, also agrees that books form the foundation for growth, exploration, and imagination for people. She believes that the fair is not only a hub for authors and publishers to strengthen regional literature for children and adults, but it is also a unique way to learn about stories from elsewhere. “The fair showcases literature from all over the world, celebrating the power of storytelling. Readers have a unique opportunity to discover a range of voices and access books in multiple languages and various genres,” she says. “As an author, I’m grateful for platforms like this, where we can share our stories with a diverse audience and connect deeply with readers from around the world.” <i>Sharjah International Book Fair is running at the Expo Centre Sharjah until November 17</i>