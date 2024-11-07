'Books are bridges, bridges of thoughts, feelings, pain and celebrations,' Lebanese children’s author Sarah Abdullah says. Pawan Singh / The National
Culture

Books

Sharjah International Book Fair emphasis the power of storytelling

This year's theme, It Starts With a Book, focuses on the importance of reading as a means to understand and connect

Maan Jalal
Maan Jalal

November 07, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      The Arts Edit