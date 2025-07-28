Sheikha Bodour becomes first honorary professor of UK's University of Leicester

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi has told of her mission to inspire others after receiving the first honorary professorship bestowed by the UK's University of Leicester.
Sheikha Bodour, who serves as president of the American University of Sharjah and is part of the emirate's ruling family, was recognised for her efforts to champion women's empowerment and child literacy, and to promote cultural development regionally and across the globe.
The title of honorary professor was conferred at a ceremony held at the University of Leicester's School of Business.
During her visit she spoke to students and faculty members, and took part in a discussion on museum studies and cultural sector research.
“This recognition from the University of Leicester is deeply meaningful to me,” said Sheikha Bodour. “In Sharjah, we believe that education is one of the most powerful ways to build cultural bridges and foster mutual understanding.
"It is through knowledge, inclusion and service to others that we create lasting impact. I hope this honour encourages others, especially young women, to believe in their ideas, claim their space and lead with purpose.”
It is the latest notable achievement in a distinguished career dedicated to improving lives through learning and culture.
She is the founder and chief executive of Kalimat Group, which has published more than 500 titles in over 15 countries, with a focus on socially conscious Arabic children’s literature and inclusive storytelling.
As head of the organisation she has delivered key literacy projects and helped to broaden access to reading resources in 31 countries.
She also played a pivotal role in the UAE's accession to the Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons Who are Blind, Visually Impaired or Otherwise Print Disabled.
She founded the Emirates Publishers' Association in 2009, which gained full membership of International Publishers' Association three years later.
In 2020, she became the first woman in the Arab world to be appointed President of the IPA.
Sheikha Bodour has also been a driving force behind sharing Sharjah's rich culture with the world. She served as ambassador for the successful Unesco World Heritage site bid for the Faya Palaeolandscape.
The ancient desert location in central Sharjah features one of the world’s oldest and most uninterrupted records of early human presence, dating back more than 210,000 years.
The University of Leicester honour reflects her wider efforts to promote gender equity in higher education, ensuring increased representation of women in leadership roles.
She spearheaded the establishment of the “Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi Chair in Women’s Leadership” at the American University of Sharjah, in collaboration with Nama Women Advancement Establishment – the UAE’s first endowed chair dedicated to women’s leadership and development.
Under her leadership, the university has launched six new research centres in artificial intelligence, sustainability, and Arab and Islamic studies, while expanding scholarship support for students with disabilities and those from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.
