Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi announces Tanweer Sacred Music Festival is coming to Sharjah

A three-day event dedicated to sacred music will make its debut in November near Sharjah's striking Mleiha Archaeological Centre.

Tanweer Sacred Music Festival promises to be a "transformative experience" for visitors, bringing artists together from around the world.

It will feature artists "who understand our message, and the need to revive and bring back our ancient wisdom through sacred songs and traditional music", says Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi on the event's website.

"Tanweer means enlightenment – a meeting of minds and hearts," she adds. "Tanweer will bring together the keepers of wisdom to raise our collective frequency and connect us with our past."

The event's mission is to showcase ancestral music, wisdom and crafts, Sheikha Bodour adds.

Sheikha Bodour wears many hats, including being the president of the American University of Sharjah. She was also the first woman in the Arab world to be appointed president of the International Publishers Association.

Mleiha Archaeological Centre is home to Bronze Age tombs and pre-Islamic forts with a cultural impact extending from the 3rd century BC to the 3rd century AD.

Located in one of Sharjah’s central region cities, and connecting the emirate's east coast to its west, it is aiming to welcome tourists and residents who seek adventure and want to explore history.

Further details about the festival will be announced soon.

More information is available at www.tanweerfestival.com