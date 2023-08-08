Fans line streets for Sinead O'Connor's funeral in Ireland

Fans have lined the streets of Sinead O'Connor's hometown in Ireland as her funeral takes place on Tuesday.

The cortege was expected to pass through Bray, Co Wicklow, before a private burial service is held later in the day..

The acclaimed singer, best known for her 1990 single Nothing Compares 2 U, died at her home in London last month, aged 56.

Shaykh Dr Umar Al Qadri, chief imam at the Islamic Centre of Ireland, who met O’Connor in 2018, said he was “incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead the Muslim funeral prayer for the daughter of Ireland, Sinead O’Connor aka Shuhada Sadaqat”. The singer had changed her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat in October 2018.

In Strand Road in Bray, a vehicle equipped with loudspeakers played music from her long career. There was a murmur of appreciation as Nothing Compares 2 U was played, with many singing along.

A statement from the Gardai (Irish police) on Tuesday said: "In keeping with her family's wishes, following a private service, members of the public will be able to pay their respects and are asked to gather at the Strand Road/Promenade area between 11.30am and 12.30pm.

"It is expected the funeral procession will stop briefly in this area at some stage between these times."

A London coroner did not find a medical cause of death and suggested that the postmortem results may take several weeks. The singer's death is not being treated as suspicious.

Handwritten notes were left outside O'Connor's home in Bray thanking her for sharing her voice and her music, with one saying: “You are forever in my heart.”

A pink chair was placed outside the pink-framed conservatory of the seafront house, with pink flowers, candles and a photo of the singer in front of it.

Flowers and candles are left outside singer Sinead O'Connor's former home in Bray, Co Wicklow. Reuters

One sign left by the wall of the property listed causes the singer had championed, including welcoming refugees, saying: “Where words fail, music speaks.”

A neighbour was also seen putting candles on the wall between the two properties.

O'Connor's family have asked people who wish to say a “last goodbye” to stand along the Bray seafront as the cortege passes.

The midmorning procession was due to start at the Harbour Bar end of the Strand Road and continue past her former home, Montebello, where she lived for 15 years.

Since her death on July 26, people have been leaving flowers and paying their respects at the house, which the singer sold in 2021 and which now lies empty.

“Sinead loved living in Bray and the people in it,” a statement from her family said.

People gather outside Sinead O'Connor's former home in Bray, before a private burial later on Tuesday. Reuters

“With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Co Wicklow and beyond, since she left last week to go to another place.”

The Irish Grammy-winning singer was found unresponsive by police at her south-east London home.

A host of tributes have flooded in from fans and famous artists across the world, including Russell Crowe, Annie Lennox, Cyndi Lauper and Bob Geldof.

A councillor for Bray East said fans are “grateful” to the family for allowing them the opportunity to “say goodbye” to O'Connor.

Erika Doyle told BBC Breakfast: “I was a lifelong fan of Sinead. We met quite by chance when she moved to Bray … Sinead, although she was attached to Bray and very Irish, she was a global superstar. That is easy for us to forget here in Bray – she touched lives across the world.”

Sinead O'Connor dies at 56 – in pictures

Expand Autoplay Acclaimed Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56, her family said. AP

She added: “Sinead's legacy is still being written and I think it will for some time … we are very grateful to Sinead's family for allowing the opportunity to say goodbye …

“People are taking the opportunity to connect with her in some way.

“I always said about Sinead she was actually quite quiet, but she was never silent.

“We need to mourn the Sinead of Nothing Compares, but [also] the Sinead who shone a light on difficult areas.

“She was controversial, but in the way when people say things that people aren't ready for … speaking truth to power.”

Several gatherings were held in the days after O'Connor's death in Dublin, Belfast and London, where members of the public paid tribute to her legacy as a musician and activist.

O'Connor, who was born in Dublin in December 1966, released her first album The Lion And The Cobra in 1987.

Her second studio album, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, followed in 1990 and contained the hit single Nothing Compares 2 U, which saw O'Connor top the charts around the world.

The track earned her multiple Grammy Award nominations including for the prestigious record of the year category, best female pop vocal performance and best music video.

In 1991, she was named artist of the year by Rolling Stone magazine and took home the Brit Award for international female solo artist.

She released a further eight studio albums, the latest being 2014's I'm Not Bossy, I'm The Boss.

Following her death, her music management company 67 Management said she had been finishing a new album, reviewing tour dates for next year and was also considering “opportunities” around a movie of her book.