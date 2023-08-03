Sinead O’Connor’s family 'receives late star's remains'

Sinead O’Connor’s family have now received her remains following a postmortem to determine a cause of death, according to reports.

The singer was found unresponsive by police at her home in south-east London last week, with her death at the age of 56 being treated as not suspicious.

The clerk of the London Inner South Coroner’s Court, John Thompson, confirmed an “autopsy was conducted to secure a medical cause of death”, The Irish Times reported on Thursday.

The newspaper said a statement issued by Mr Thompson on behalf of senior coroner Andrew Harris stated the postmortem examination report may not be received “for some weeks”.

It added that the conclusion will be publicly disclosed if an inquest is opened into her death.

The news of the Irish Grammy-winning star's death last week sparked a host of tributes from fans and celebrities from around the world, including Scottish singer Annie Lennox, who hailed O’Connor as “bold and beautiful” and a “truth teller” in a poetic tribute.

Irish TV presenter Ryan Tubridy spoke to her days prior to her death, saying “she was as kind, powerful, passionate, determined and decent as ever”.

The Boomtown Rats frontman Bob Geldof told a festival crowd in Ireland that the Irish singer had sent him text messages weeks before her death, which were “laden with desperation, despair and sorrow”.

Sinead O'Connor dies at 56 – in pictures

Expand Autoplay Acclaimed Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56, her family said. AP

Several gatherings have also been held in the days since O’Connor’s death where members of the public paid tribute to her legacy as a musician and activist.

O’Connor, who was propelled to international stardom in 1990 with her version of the hit Nothing Compares 2 U, was also known for taking fierce stances on social and political issues such as the child abuse scandal in the Catholic Church.

Following her death, her music management company, 67 Management, revealed she had been finishing a new album, reviewing tour dates for next year and was also considering “opportunities” around a film of her book before her death.

“Wonderful plans were afoot at this time. Testament and tribute to those who have put their hearts first for Sinead, to whom we are forever grateful,” her management team added in a note shared on its website.