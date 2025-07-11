Sharjah site with 210,000 years of human history wins Unesco World Heritage status

An area of huge archaeological significance in Sharjah has won Unesco World Heritage Status.

The Faya palaeolandscape is the second site in the UAE to be placed on the Unesco list – the other is in Abu Dhabi – an achievement that is set to have major knock-on effects for culture and tourism.

The ancient desert location in central Sharjah features one of the world’s oldest and most uninterrupted records of early human presence, dating back more than 210,000 years.

The honour was announced at the 47th session of Unesco's World Heritage Committee in Paris on Friday. The Faya site joins a list that includes Egypt's pyramids, India's Taj Mahal and the Great Wall of China.

To be included on the World Heritage List, sites must be of outstanding universal value and meet at least one out of 10 selection criteria, such as being "an outstanding example of a type of building, architectural or technological ensemble or landscape which illustrates (a) significant stage(s) in human history".

There are two types of world heritage sites – cultural and natural – with Faya listed under the former.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, ambassador of the Faya Palaeolandscape World Heritage Nomination, at the Unesco meeting in Paris this week.

“As one of the most important archaeological sites around the world, Faya palaeolandscape is a living testament to humanity's early presence in this region,” said Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, ambassador for the Faya Palaeolandscape World Heritage Nomination.

"For over 210,000 years, this site has borne witness to the story of human innovation, resilience, and adaptation in an arid environment.”

The Faya palaeolandscape refers broadly to the Faya range, a chain of limestone outcrops, and the surrounding area of desert. Today, it is peaceful place of sand dunes and limestone ridges, but what happened there is helping to reshape our understanding of human history.

Over the past 30 years, scientists have excavated the Faya site, uncovering 18 layers, each representing a different period of human occupation. These discoveries have enhanced our understanding of human migration from Faya.

It challenges assumptions that the Arabian Peninsula served only as a corridor for migration from Africa. People may have made a home at Faya and used a southern corridor across modern-day Yemen to settle there. They could have exploited changes in temperatures and rainfall to build longer-term settlements.

Artefacts found at the site, such as handmade tools, indicate a sophisticated level of occupation unique to the area.

Excavations at Faya have shown evidence of human communities stretching back hundreds of thousands of year. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Faya was added to Unesco's tentative list in 2023 and formally submitted for nomination last year. The work that has gone into the site – from excavations to studies to research – stretches back decades.

The UAE has also developed a management plan for the Faya palaeolandscape that will guide its conservation, research and visitor engagement until 2030. This plan aligns with Unesco’s world heritage standards, ensuring the site is preserved while also allowing for continued exploration and education.

The UAE other entry on the heritage list comprises the cultural sites of Al Ain, which were added collectively in 2011.

