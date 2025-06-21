Historic Sharjah site in running for Unesco World Heritage status

A historic site in Sharjah where evidence of human presence dating back more than 210,000 years has been found is in the running for Unesco World Heritage status.

Faya, an ancient archaeological site of huge significance in the Arabian Peninsula, is among 30 new sites being considered by the UN’s cultural body.

Unesco’s World Heritage committee will now make a decision at its 47th session to be held from July 7 to 16 in Paris.

The Sharjah site is what is known as a palaeolandscape, providing crucial insights into how early humans lived, migrated, and adapted to different environments.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi is the official ambassador of the emirate's Unesco Heritage nomination file.

“Faya offers one of the oldest and most complete records of early human presence in Arabia, dating back over 210,000 years - a living archive that deepens our understanding of who we are, where we came from, and how we have learnt to survive,” said Sheika Bodour, in remarks carried by state news agency Wam last month.

“The Faya palaeolandscape’s nomination for Unesco world heritage status highlights the importance of preserving these ancient sites, not only for their historical value but for their potential to educate future generations. As ambassador, I see this nomination as an opportunity to elevate Faya as a shared inheritance for all people around the world."

Evidence of human dwellings at Faya stretches back about 210,000 years. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Research pays off

The Faya Range, a chain of limestone outcrops known in Arabic as jebels, can be considered a natural barrier between the Rub Al Khali desert to its west and the Dhaid-Madam plain to its east.

The area is rich in resources such as flint and freshwater springs, which made human habitation possible.

Different caves and dwellings provide physical evidence of human tools, life and burials.

Scientists say the environment and people's way of living changed over thousands of years in the area.

“Over 30 years of meticulous research and collaboration led by our national mission and experts with international experts have revealed 18 distinct archaeological layers from the Stone Age, bringing to light an intricate history of human evolution, adaptation and survival right here in Sharjah,” said Eisa Yousif, director of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, in remarks also carried by Wam.

“As we advance Faya’s Unesco world heritage nomination, it is important to emphasise that our collaborative efforts have made this a global project; one that connects the past with the present more strongly, adding to the rich global corpus of archaeological discoveries. This property, therefore, holds immense value for the world - not just Sharjah and the UAE," he added.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, ambassador of Sharjah's Unesco Heritage nomination file, said Faya is a 'living archive that deepens our understanding of who we are, where we came from, and how we have learnt to survive'. Photo: Sharjah Book Authority

Faya was added to Unesco’s tentative list in 2023. The UAE has developed a comprehensive management plan for the Faya Palaeolandscape, which will guide its conservation, research, and visitor engagement from 2024 to 2030, Wam said.

This plan aligns with Unesco’s world heritage standards, ensuring that the site is preserved while also allowing for continued exploration and education.

The UAE has currently one site on the heritage list. The cultural sites of Al Ain (Hafit, Hili, Bidaa Bint Saud and Oases Areas) were collectively added in 2011.

Unesco's meeting, meanwhile, will also see it examine the extension of two sites already on the list and will review of the state of conservation of 248 sites already inscribed.

To date, it has inscribed 1,223 cultural and natural sites in 168 countries on the world heritage list.

