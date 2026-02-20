Singapore, Chile and UAE lead in AI adoption, study finds

The latest analysis from a continuing study indicates that Singapore, Chile and the UAE are the top three countries for consumer AI adoption.

The report, based on consumer AI app adoption, was conducted by Cybernews and makes use of data from Google Play and Apple's App Store, as well as country population statistics from various sources.

Researchers overseeing the analysis looked at the “download data of the 100 most popular AI apps in 64 countries”, and then factored in the populations of the countries to determine AI adoption rates, a news release from Cybernews said.

Cybernews tracked and compared consumer AI app adoption across 64 countries 'based on download data of 100 most popular AI apps'. Info

The UAE received considerable praise in the report, which cited the country's prioritisation of AI in recent years.

“Apart from Singapore, the only other country exhibiting a similar or even greater level of strategic AI foresight and readiness is the United Arab Emirates,” the report said.

“The UAE introduced the world's first National AI strategy as early as 2017 … just like in Singapore, this early initiative led the UAE to integrate AI into public services before the widespread AI boom.”

Over the past decade, the UAE has sought to become an AI leader as it continues to diversify its economy away from hydrocarbons.

The country’s affinity for research into the AI sector has resulted in the establishment of start-ups, partnerships and investments from industry leaders including Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI.

The UAE has also teamed up with the US to develop an AI campus, which will include 5GW of capacity for AI data centres, in Abu Dhabi.

Last year, a survey conducted by consulting firm KPMG found that UAE optimism on AI was significantly ahead of the global average.

Another study focusing on AI adoption conducted by Counterpoint Research ranked Dubai in the top five, ahead of San Francisco, when it comes to AI adoption.

Singapore is followed by Seoul, Beijing, Dubai and San Francisco in a study ranking cities around the world in terms of AI adoption. Chart: Counterpoint Research Info

Although it is considered one of the global leaders in AI development and investment, and it is home to some of the most prominent technology companies driving innovation in the sector, the US did not crack the top 20 in the Cybernews study.

“The United States ranks only No 28 with 41 per cent adoption despite housing most major AI companies and having the most advanced AI infrastructure,” the report said.

Latvia, Portugal, the UK, Lithuania, Estonia, Malaysia and Lebanon were also ranked in the top 10.

India, Nigeria, Poland and Venezuela were ranked near the bottom.