Sheikha Bodour named president of American University of Sharjah

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi has been named president of the American University of Sharjah.

She was appointed by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, to be his successor in the role.

Sheikha Bodour will also serve as chairwoman of the university's board of trustees, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Dr Sultan said he was standing down after more than 25 years of service in the position to allow a "new generation" to lead the university.

The decision was made following a federal decree issued by the Sharjah Ruler.

The main campus building at the American University of Sharjah in University City. Jeff Topping / The National

“I have chosen to appoint Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi because of her knowledge and competence in work to be the president of the American University of Sharjah, and I will not be far from her, not only from her, but from the American University of Sharjah as well,” Sheikh Dr Sultan said, in quotes carried by Wam.

It is the latest achievement in a distinguished career for the Sharjah royal.

In 2020, she became the first woman in the Arab world to be appointed President of the International Publishers Association.

She founded the Emirates Publishers Association in 2009, which gained full membership of IPA three years later.

The Sharjah Ruler established the American University of Sharjah in 1997. The institution offers a wide variety of degrees across fields such as the arts and sciences, business administration, architecture and design and engineering.

It serves more than 5,000 students from 86 countries. The best-represented country is the UAE, followed by Egypt and then India and Jordan, in third place.

Among its prominent former students is Sarah Al Amiri, a computer science graduate who led the UAE's space agency during historic missions and now acts as Minister of State for Public Education and Future Technology. Ms Al Amiri was formerly the Minister of State for Advanced Sciences.