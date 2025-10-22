London's Great Ormond Street Hospital accepts 100-book gift from UAE foundation

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, founder of the Kalimat Foundation, has overseen a gift to the mind at the London hospital that treats some of the world's most acutely ill children.

Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh) has accepted 100 books from the foundation to support the education and emotional well-being of children and young people.

The Arabic and English-language books will be available to patients from across the world, including from the UAE and across the Middle East.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi visiting the world leading children’s hospital. Photo: Kalimat Foundation

The books are part of an initiative by the foundation called the Pledge a Library programme, which aims to enhance the hospital experience for young patients through portable libraries. Each portable library includes 100 carefully selected books designed to provide comfort, cultural connection and emotional support for children who are receiving treatment thousands of kilometres from home.

Sheikha Bodour also visited The Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children. This state-of-the-art institution was made possible by a £60 million ($80 million) gift in 2014 from Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, wife of UAE Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed at the Zayed Centre in 2021 with the former UK health minister Sajid Javid, right, and former UK education minister Nadhim Zahawi, left. All photos: Ministry of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed during the visit to the Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children. Sheikh Mohamed speaks with Mohamed Al Ameri, researcher and PhD candidate. Sheikh Mohamed visits the Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children, located in London. Sheikh Mohamed speaks with a family member of a patient at the centre. Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamdan hold a meeting with Mr Javid, the former UK health secretary, at the centre. Sheikh Hamdan attends a meeting with the former UK health secretary at the centre. Sheikh Mohamed toured the centre, meeting researchers, professors and doctors working on pioneering research and life-saving treatments. Sheikh Mohamed visiting the centre in 2021, which will celebrate its fourth anniversary in October. Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the centre’s specialist facilities that have enabled it to play a vital role in the global response to Covid-19. Sheikh Mohamed tours the centre. Sheikh Mohamed speaks with family members of a patient at the centre.

"Through the Pledge a Library initiative, Kalimat Foundation seeks to give children hope when they need it the most," Sheikha Bodour said. "In a place focused on healing the body, stories help heal the heart and mind. We hope these books offer a moment of calm and joy during a difficult time.”

The delegation was welcomed by Matthew Shaw, chief executive of Gosh, and Claire Booth, a professor in gene therapy at the hospital, who led a tour of the research facilities.

The Zayed Centre For Research into Rare Disease in Children. Victoria Pertusa / The National

“The partnership reflects our shared commitment to improving the experience of children and families from the Middle East and around the world who come to Gosh for life-changing care,” said Mr Shaw.

