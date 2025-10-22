Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi visiting Great Ormond Street Hospital. She is founder of the Kalimat Foundation, which has brought the joy of reading to young patients at the London hospital. Photo: Kalimat Foundation
London's Great Ormond Street Hospital accepts 100-book gift from UAE foundation

Reading boost for libraries at specialist children's hospital, which hosts Zayed Centre for Research

Damien McElroy
Damien McElroy

October 22, 2025

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, founder of the Kalimat Foundation, has overseen a gift to the mind at the London hospital that treats some of the world's most acutely ill children.

Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh) has accepted 100 books from the foundation to support the education and emotional well-being of children and young people.

The Arabic and English-language books will be available to patients from across the world, including from the UAE and across the Middle East.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi visiting the world leading children’s hospital. Photo: Kalimat Foundation
The books are part of an initiative by the foundation called the Pledge a Library programme, which aims to enhance the hospital experience for young patients through portable libraries. Each portable library includes 100 carefully selected books designed to provide comfort, cultural connection and emotional support for children who are receiving treatment thousands of kilometres from home.

Sheikha Bodour also visited The Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children. This state-of-the-art institution was made possible by a £60 million ($80 million) gift in 2014 from Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, wife of UAE Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"Through the Pledge a Library initiative, Kalimat Foundation seeks to give children hope when they need it the most," Sheikha Bodour said. "In a place focused on healing the body, stories help heal the heart and mind. We hope these books offer a moment of calm and joy during a difficult time.”

The delegation was welcomed by Matthew Shaw, chief executive of Gosh, and Claire Booth, a professor in gene therapy at the hospital, who led a tour of the research facilities.

The Zayed Centre For Research into Rare Disease in Children. Victoria Pertusa / The National
The Zayed Centre For Research into Rare Disease in Children. Victoria Pertusa / The National

“The partnership reflects our shared commitment to improving the experience of children and families from the Middle East and around the world who come to Gosh for life-changing care,” said Mr Shaw.

Updated: October 22, 2025, 4:13 PM
