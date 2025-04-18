Sharjah launches guest of honour programme at Rabat International Book Fair

Sharjah has launched its guest of honour programme at the Rabat International Book Fair, which runs from today until April 27 in the Moroccan capital. A central pavilion in Rabat is hosting Emirati publishers, cultural displays and dedicated stands that highlight landmarks such as Sharjah Publishing City. The guest of honour programme features a stage for panel discussions with writers and poets, including International Prize for Arabic Fiction nominee Sultan Al Ameemi. The emirate’s participation, organised through the Sharjah Book Authority, comes on the back of Morocco being named guest of honour at the 2024 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2024/11/07/sharjah-international-book-fair-2024/" target="_blank">Sharjah International Book Fair</a>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2025/02/13/sharjah-restaurant-bait-elowal-review/" target="_blank">Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi,</a> chairwoman of the Sharjah Book Authority, toured the pavilion on Friday with Morocco's Prince Moulay Rachid and the country's Minister of Culture, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, ahead of the book fair's opening. With the formal launch held at the Chellah archaeological site, Sheikha Bodour highlighted the cultural ties between the UAE and Morocco, citing 14th-century traveller Ibn Battuta, who chronicled both regions in his journeys. “The relationship between Sharjah and Morocco – or between the UAE and the Kingdom of Morocco – is not something new. It is the continuation of a long history of cultural and intellectual exchange,” she said. “Centuries ago, the traveller Ibn Battuta visited our region and witnessed its rich heritage and noble Arab values. He saw first-hand the deep bonds that have always united the East and the Maghreb.” With Sharjah previously serving as guest of honour at prestigious book fairs in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2022/04/08/sharjah-concludes-cultural-programme-at-the-london-book-fair/" target="_blank">London </a>and<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2023/06/14/sharjah-shines-at-opening-of-seoul-international-book-fair/" target="_blank"> Seoul,</a> she described these initiatives as reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global cultural hub. “Our participation today as guest of honour at the Rabat International Book and Publishing Fair reflects this vision,” she said. “It expresses the role that Sharjah plays as a hub for the Arab cultural project – a global centre for cultural and creative dialogue – and a key contributor in shaping the future of Arab culture, publishing, and the book industry, both in the Arab world and beyond.” Bensaid expressed similar hopes for the 30th Rabat International Book Fair. He said the annual event – which this year hosts more than a hundred international authors and publishers – plays an important role shaping government policy on the kingdom’s literary sector. “It is a prominent manifestation of our continuing cultural policy,” he said. “We aim to put these visions into practice to help achieve a cultural renaissance that supports the comprehensive development model led by His Majesty Mohammed VI. “We make sure that every edition of this international fair provides opportunities for as many exhibitors as possible to showcase both new and old titles – thereby boosting book circulation. The fair has always aimed to offer space for monitoring developments and anticipating transformations in publishing and literary activity, as well as in national and international intellectual and cultural issues.” Also on the agenda in Rabat was the formalisation of a partnership between the American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Al Akhawayn University – the latter also offering an American-style liberal arts education with English as the primary language of instruction. The agreement will see both institutions collaborate on courses ranging from Islamic studies and digital humanities to ethical artificial intelligence. “The MoU with Al Akhawayn reflects the deep-rooted ties between the emirate of Sharjah, the UAE and the Kingdom of Morocco – and highlights our shared commitment to advancing higher education and preserving cultural identity,” said Sheikha Bodour, who is also president of the American University of Sharjah. “AUS and Al Akhawayn University share a common academic vision – one that values Arabic and Islamic studies, supports research in heritage and identity, and embraces innovation in knowledge creation. “Through this partnership, we look forward to enriching academic exchange and strengthening collaboration between our institutions and our nations.”