Emmy Awards highlights: Liza Colon-Zayas, Jean Smart and Jessica Gunning speeches resonate

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emmys/" target="_blank">76th Primetime Emmy Awards </a>may have been a somewhat tepid and straightforward event, but there were several off-the-cuff moments that stood out at the ceremony. From unprepared yet heartwarming speeches to personable quips, these were the standout moments and most memorable celebrity reactions. Liza Colon-Zayas did not prepare a speech because she did not think she would win. As the actress took to the stage to accept the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, she said: “Thank you to my husband, David. He told me to write a speech, and I didn’t, because I didn’t think it would be possible.” The actress, who received her award for her part in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/07/03/the-bear-lionel-boyce-marcus/" target="_blank"><i>The Bear</i></a><i>,</i> was competing with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/meryl-streep-s-style-evolution-in-60-photos-how-actress-became-long-standing-queen-of-the-red-carpet-1.1153446" target="_blank">Meryl Streep</a> for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2022/12/19/our-16-favourite-tv-shows-of-2022-mo-to-only-murders-in-the-building/" target="_blank"><i>Only Murders in the Building</i></a><i>; J</i>anelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph for <i>Abbott Elementary; </i>Carol Burnett for <i>Palm Royale; </i>and Hannah Einbinder for <i>Hacks.</i> “How could I have thought it would be possible to be in [their] presence?” she said. “Anyway, I love you all. I revere you to the bottom of my heart.” After thanking her family and team, she also added: “For all the Latinas, keep believing and vote. Vote for your rights.” While Colon-Zayas was in tears, Jean Smart used her win as an opportunity to quip that she is finally getting the attention she deserves. “Thank you. Thank you so, so much. It's very humbling, it really is,” Smart said after accepting the best actress in a comedy series award for her performance in <i>Hacks.</i> “And I appreciate this, because I just don't get enough attention,” the six-time Emmy winner joked. “I'm serious!” Smart had stiff competition for the outstanding actress in a comedy series category. She was up against Ayo Edebiri for <i>The Bear, </i>Kristen Wiig from <i>Palm Royale, </i>Selena Gomez from <i>Only Murders in the Building, </i>Quinta Brunson from <i>Abbott Elementary, </i>and Maya Rudolph from <i>Loot.</i> Kathy Bates, <a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=Giancarlo+Esposito+thenationalnews&client=safari&sca_esv=5eda802b0a6b34cc&sca_upv=1&rls=en&sxsrf=ADLYWILZepmluSIDP7PcFUtwwmmGWsfcEg%3A1726464180446&ei=tMDnZsr5GvaIi-gP38jL2Aw&ved=0ahUKEwjKo8Wh3MaIAxV2xAIHHV_kEssQ4dUDCA8&uact=5&oq=Giancarlo+Esposito+thenationalnews&gs_lp=Egxnd3Mtd2l6LXNlcnAiIkdpYW5jYXJsbyBFc3Bvc2l0byB0aGVuYXRpb25hbG5ld3NIlgJQAFgAcAB4AJABAJgBAKABAKoBALgBA8gBAPgBAvgBAZgCAKACAJgDAJIHAKAHAA&sclient=gws-wiz-serp" target="_blank">Giancarlo Esposito</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/critics-choice-super-awards-the-boys-palm-springs-and-soul-lead-winners-1.1144013" target="_blank">Antony Starr </a>shared the stage in a segment honouring the villains of the small screen. Starr, famous for his role in <i>The Boys, </i>joked that he was often criticised by “12 year-olds telling me I’m a bad superhero”. Esposito said he could not enjoy a “nice, quiet, fine-dining experience” without drug-dealers asking for advice on how to build their empires, alluding to his role as an antagonist of <i>Breaking Bad.</i> For her part, Bates remarked on her part in <i>American Horror Story </i>and how she forgot to thank creator Ryan Murphy when she won an Emmy for her role in the third season. However, the funniest line of the segment was when she shed light on how her performance in the 1990 horror <i>Misery </i>impacted her life. “You know how hard it was to get a date after <i>Misery</i>?<i>” </i>Bates said with hilarious deadpan. The actress depicted the film’s antagonist, an obsessive fan who holds a novelist she admires captive and forces him to rewrite the final title of his series. Will Smith, no not <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/06/06/will-smith-bad-boys-ride-or-die-interview/" target="_blank">that Will Smith</a> but rather the British creator of the <i>Slow Horses </i>series, won outstanding writing for a drama series award. The comedian, known for the BBC sitcom <i>The Thick of It, </i>took to the stage and immediately addressed misconceptions about his name. “First of all, relax,” he said with the Emmy trophy in hand. “Despite my name, I come in peace.” Smith was evidently referencing to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2022/07/29/will-smith-breaks-silence-on-chris-rock-slap-this-is-probably-irreparable/" target="_blank">the 2022 Oscars incident </a>when actor Will Smith stormed the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock after the comedian had made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith. <i>Baby Reindeer </i>star Jessica Gunning had one of the most heartwarming speeches of the night. The actress won the Emmy in the best supporting actress in a limited series, anthology or TV movie category. “I honestly feel like I’m going to wake up any minute now this whole thing has been a dream,” she said in her acceptance speech. “I’m so incredibly proud to be part of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/culture-bites/2024/05/02/culture-bites-what-we-think-of-netflixs-baby-reindeer-series/" target="_blank"><i>Baby Reindeer</i></a>. So, I just would love to say a huge thank you to everybody who let me, really. “My biggest thanks has to go to, Mr Richard Gadd. I’ve tried so many times to put into words what working on <i>Baby Reindeer</i> meant to me, and I fail every time. So I’m going to sing.” Sadly, Gunning didn’t break out in song, instead continuing: “I’ll keep it simple and just say thank you for trusting me to be your Martha. I will never, ever forget her or you or this. So, thank you.” While it is a customary and polite cliche for award winners to thank their team and their families during acceptance speeches, John Oliver went an extra mile, paying tribute to his late pet. While accepting the Emmy for best scripted variety series for his show <i>Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, </i>the comedian made sure to thank his dog as well. “We had the most fantastic dog,” he said. “She was at our wedding and she got us through the pandemic. She was with us for two pregnancies. We had to say goodbye to her.” Oliver persisted even as the Emmys orchestra music sounded. “I feel like Sarah McLachlan right now. She was an amazing dog,” Oliver said, perhaps referring to an old animal cruelty commercial that featured the Canadian musician. As the orchestra music swelled in volume, Oliver defiantly persevered. “There you go. This isn't just for her. This is for all dogs. All dogs, you are all very good girls. You are very good boys. You all deserve a treat. Play me off now! Thanks so much.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/08/10/video-game-film-actors/" target="_blank">John Leguizamo</a> took to the stage at the midpoint of the ceremony to deliver a stirring speech about representation. The <i>Chef </i>star recalled growing up, thinking “people like me could be actors”, and pointing out how Latin roles would usually be played by white actors. “I saw a lot of brownface. I saw Marlon Brando playing Emiliano Zapata and Al Pacino playing Cuban gangster Tony Montana and Natalie Wood play a Puerto Rican beauty named Maria. Everybody played us except us,” Leguizamo said. “I didn't see a lot of people on TV that looked like me. “I used to watch <i>Star Trek</i> and think, 'Wow, in the future there ain't gonna be no Latin people.” Leguizamo said that for years he did not complain about how Latin actors were only offered stereotypical roles. “It turns out not complaining doesn't change anything,” he said. The actor then referenced his recent full-page ad on the <i>New York Times, </i>criticising the whitewashing of award shows and calling for voters to recognise candidates of colour. “And good thing I decided to do it before I found out how much a full-page ad in the New York Times cost,” he said. “The ad worked, because overnight Hollywood changed. Not really. But what I see here tonight makes me, well, almost happy. And certainly less angry because tonight is among the most diverse list of nominees in Emmys history.” Leguizamo then gestured towards the Latin talents that were nominated for awards at this year’s Emmys, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/2021/06/26/sofia-vergara-style-evolution/" target="_blank">Sofia Vergara </a>for <i>Griselda; </i>Issa Lopez for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/01/04/true-detective-night-country-supernatural/" target="_blank"><i>True Detective: Night Country</i></a><i>; </i>and<i> </i>Colon-Zayas. “That's five Latinx nominees being honoured tonight – six if you count Mark Cuban from<i> Shark Tank,” </i>he joked. “His last name is Cuban, that counts!” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/07/22/selena-gomezs-style-evolution-in-53-photos-from-tv-teen-to-red-carpet-queen/" target="_blank">Selena Gomez</a> was also mentioned earlier in Leguizamo’s speech. The star was nominated for her role in <i>Only Murders in the Building. </i>Gomez was visibly moved by being mentioned in Leguizamo’s speech. Leguizamo then underscored the need to ramp up representation for all excluded groups. “We need more stories from excluded groups: Black, Asian, Jewish, Arab and disabled, and this show tonight has proved our industry is making progress.”