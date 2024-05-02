Culture Bites: What we think of Netflix’s Baby Reindeer series

In this week’s episode of the Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei, Farah Andrews and Maan Jalal start by talking about indoor season kicking off in the UAE, and all the activities and attractions that can be enjoyed in the country, with indoor theme parks, shopping malls and cultural centres.

The hosts then turn their attention to jailed Palestinian author Basim Khandaqji, who was announced as the winner of the 2024 International Prize for Arabic Fiction for his novel A Mask, the Colour of the Sky. They talk about the novel, how it was written from prison and what it represents.

Enas, Farah and Maan then celebrate the selection of Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki as a jury member for the 77th Cannes Film Festival, sharing their favourite films directed by her.

Lastly, the hosts dive into a conversation about Netflix's Baby Reindeer, a limited series that has become a major hit online since it had its premiere on April 11. They discuss the storyline, how it is based on true events and their thoughts about the dark show.

Listen to the full conversation on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcasting platforms, and watch the full episode on YouTube.