The National

Culture

Great actors who flopped in video game adaptations, from Cate Blanchett to Raul Julia

Despite their immense talents, these screen stars couldn't stop the films from becoming some of history's worst

Faisal Salah
Faisal Salah

10 August, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit