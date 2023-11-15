When will the PlayStation 5 Slim and Portal go on sale in the UAE?

PlayStation fans are bracing themselves for two new consoles.

The PlayStation 5 Slim is a smaller version of the original, while the PlayStation Portal is a handheld device that allows players to connect and play their PlayStation 5 from anywhere via Wi-Fi.

The PlayStation Portal is available to buy in the US, Japan and select markets in Europe from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the sale of the PlayStation 5 Slim has been staggered, with customers in the US already able to buy one. It is expected to be rolled out in other markets over the coming weeks.

No date has been confirmed yet for when they will go on sale in the UAE.

PlayStation 5 Slim

The Slim has two versions: one with a disc drive and one without. Photo: Sony

A modified and slimmed-down version of the widely popular PlayStation 5, which has sold more than 40 million units since its release in 2020, the PlayStation 5 Slim arrives in two different versions. The model with a disc drive will cost $499.99 while a digital version with no disc drive will cost $449.99.

They can do everything the original PlayStation 5 can, presumably in a more agile and nimble manner, too.

The digital version of the console will also have the option of attaching a disc drive, for an additional $79.99.

Initially only available in the US, other countries and regions are expected to sell them over the next two months.

For gamers in the UAE hoping to get their hands on one, the only viable option is purchasing one from the US and paying the exorbitant shipping costs, or waiting until it’s available with official retailers in the country.

PlayStation Portal

The portable console from Sony has drawn both ire and excitement from gamers.

A paradox of a gadget, it is both an interesting innovation and a needless appendage, depending on different points of view.

The Portal, which was named Project Q when it was unveiled in May, initially enticed fans, who thought Sony would finally return to the portable console market.

However, the console appears to be little more than a handheld television that needs a PlayStation 5 to stream games.

The official announcement for the Portal says it will be available in the following countries from Wednesday: the US, the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Canada and Japan.

Gamers in other countries, including the UAE, will have to wait for the console to arrive within the next two months, or order from one of the countries mentioned above.

The Portal will cost $199.99.