PlayStation Portal: Everything we know about Sony’s new handheld console

Sony has released more information on its coming PlayStation Portal handheld console, which will allow gamers to enjoy PlayStation 5 titles on the go.

The console, originally called Project Q, is being described as a "remote player". The company announced more details on the device through a blog post, letting gamers know what to expect and when they can get their hands on it.

Design

The PlayStation Portal takes a lot of its cues from Nintendo’s successful handheld console the Switch.

Consisting of a PlayStation 5 controller split in half with a screen in the middle, the design will suit those who find the controller comfortable to use.

The console features an 8-inch LCD screen capable of 1080p resolution at 60fps, which is a decent replication of the experience the PlayStation 5 provides when played on a TV.

Essentially, it functions as an extension of the PlayStation 5. It cannot function without owning a full PlayStation 5, as its primary use is to transmit games from that console to the handheld device through Wi-Fi.

Sony says the new console is “the perfect device for gamers in households where they might need to share their living room TV or simply want to play PS5 games in another room of the house".

The console can also support play on the PSVR2, with the use of Sony’s VR headset.

Sony's PlayStation Portal remote player will be released later this year. Photo: Sony Entertainment Interactive

Games

The handheld console will be able to play everything the PlayStation 5 can play. With a strong Wi-Fi connection, a one-to-one gaming experience can theoretically be replicated on the go.

Gamers can also tap into the PlayStation's large library of games through a PlayStation Plus subscription. Some titles will require a download while others can be streamed through the internet.

Price and release date

The new console will cost gamers a hefty $199.99, which is the same price as Nintendo’s Switch Lite.

An exact release date has not been announced but Sony says it will be available this year.

Initial impressions

Introducing 🗣️



🔹PlayStation Portal remote player

🔹PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds

🔹PlayStation Pulse Elite wireless headset



First details at PS Blog: https://t.co/meD5OKkvlH pic.twitter.com/3xJQu7hEmj — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 23, 2023

Sony’s previous forays into handheld gaming range from the successful PlayStation Portable, better known as the PSP, to the underwhelming PS Vita.

The PSP was certainly ahead of its time in terms of options and capabilities, being able to play decent games – as well as the option of full-length films – on the go.

Since then, Sony has taken a back seat to Nintendo as a contender in the market.

While the PlayStation Portal remote player looks like an exciting idea, it is still hindered by having to be tethered to a PlayStation 5.

At best, it is an extra screen that allows for more flexible gameplay at home or on the go, and at worst it is an appendage to the powerful PlayStation 5, relying on it to do the heavy lifting.