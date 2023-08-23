From Rebel Moon to Tekken 8: highlights from Gamescom 2023 opening night

The annual gaming convention Gamescom kicked off its 2023 event on Tuesday night with a presentation that included new trailers and release dates for anticipated games.

Taking place in Cologne, Germany, the event runs until Sunday, with gaming fans from Europe and around the world flocking to see the latest games and innovations.

For those unable to attend, during the first night’s presentation segment, named “Opening Night Live”, video game journalist Geoff Keighley hosted a live-stream. Here are the highlights from the presentation.

Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire

A still from the 'Rebel Moon' trailer. Photo: Netflix

The first full trailer for Zack Snyder’s new Netflix film Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire was shown at the event. The film is described as an epic space opera and features Algerian actress Sofia Boutella in a starring role, alongside Hollywood star Anthony Hopkins.

The film will be split into two parts, with the first arriving on Netflix on December 22 and the sequel following on April 19.

Although Snyder is best-known for his work with existing franchises, the film’s story is completely original.

Alan Wake 2

'Alan Wake 2' is a sequel to the 2010 cult classic. Photo: Remedy

A new trailer for the horror game Alan Wake 2 was shown, in advance of the game’s release on October 27.

The game is the long-awaited sequel to the 2010 Alan Wake, which has gained a cult following over the years.

The trailer gave a taste of what the gameplay will be like and reveals more details of the story.

Tekken 8

'Tekken' is among the most popular fighting games. Photo: BN Entertainment

There was also a trailer and release date announcement for the eighth game in the popular fighting game series Tekken.

First released in 1994 on the PlayStation 1, Tekken has spawned several sequels that have become a mainstay of fighting game tournaments and favourites among fans of the genre.

Tekken 8 will arrive on the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X/S and PC on January 26.

Thank Goodness You're Here

Fans of goofy games on the Nintendo Switch were given a game to look forward to with Thank Goodness You're Here.

The new title is developed by Panic Inc – the same studio behind the popular Untitled Goose Game from 2019.

This new game looks to follow the same wackiness gamers experienced in Untitled Goose Game but with added chaos and characters.

Thank Goodness You're Here will be playable on the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC in 2024.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

A still from 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3'. Photo: Activision

The latest game in the Call of Duty series is a reboot of Modern Warfare 3, which was first released in 2011.

A gameplay trailer screened at the event showed a player extracting someone from a Russian prison.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be released on the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X/S and PC on November 10.

Other highlights

If you visit #gamescom2023, stop by at our booth to get an exclusive preview of our upcoming Action-RPG Metroidvania Sheba: A New Dawn. Prepare to experience a journey like never before!



Also - don't forget to add Sheba: A New Dawn to your Steam Wishlist!https://t.co/2F1X2umzEx — Kashkool Games (@KashkoolGames) August 18, 2023

Emirati game studio Kashkool Games has set up a booth at Gamescom to show off its upcoming game Sheba: A New Dawn. The title is a side-scrolling action role-playing game set in the Arab world, infused with mythical themes. Although it is still in development, a demo is available on Steam.

Two new games in the Sonic the Hedgehog series were also revealed, including a classic side-scroller called Sonic Superstars, coming out October 17, and an update to the Sonic Frontiers game, titled The Final Horizon, releasing on December 4.

A new trailer for the highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed Mirage was also shown. The new trailer features full Arabic narration, transporting the player to the 9th century Baghdad setting. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released on October 5.