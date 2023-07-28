Five great video games to play again this summer

The summer is here, and the weather outside is undeniably hot. So if you're anything like me, that means staying cool inside in an air-conditioned room and spending your days playing video games.

Here are five classic video games that will keep you entertained with their strong narrative and exciting gameplay.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018)

Developer: Rockstar Studios

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Consoles: PlayStation 4 and 5; Xbox One; PC

Released in 2018 as prequel to Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption. Telling the story of Arthur Morgan, a cowboy in the Old West, who is part of a gang of criminals who travel from town to town to evade capture.

Rockstar improved the game immensely with the second iteration, with a much larger map to explore, as well as a long list of side missions and characters with which to interact.

The story in Red Dead Redemption 2 takes place years before the events of the first game, making a case for jumping straight into it regardless of whether you’re familiar with it or not.

It takes anywhere from 40 to 60 hours to complete the main storyline in the game, with many more hours to spend on the side missions.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (2016)

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Consoles: PlayStation 4 and 5; PC

Perhaps the quintessential summer game, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is an epic experience in scope and storytelling.

The game has sold more than 15 million copies since its 2016 release, and has won a multitude of awards, including game of the year from several publications.

The game concludes the saga of treasure hunter Nathan Drake in an adventure that sends him around the world. The fourth instalment in the series is also the biggest and most ambitious, with large-scale missions that require players to do everything from escaping prison to orchestrating a heist.

It can take up to 15 hours to finish the game, and if the game leaves you wanting more, the first three games in the series are worth exploring too.

LA Noire (2011)

Developer: Team Bondi

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Consoles: Nintendo Switch; PlayStation 3, 4 and 5; PC; Xbox 360 and OneStep into the world of glamorous actors and seedy drug dealers in 1947 Los Angeles.

Released by Rockstar in 2011, LA Noire is an investigation game set in post-Second World War Hollywood.

The gameplay centres around Cole Phelps, a detective who is assigned cases around the city and must solve them using interrogation skills and powers of observation.

The strength of the game is in its attention to detail, with a dream-like setting supported by period-accurate music and strong, era-accurate characters.

It takes up to 25 hours to complete the game, with room to spend more time exploring the city and all it has to offer.

Resident Evil 2 (2019)

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Consoles: Nintendo Switch; PlayStation 4 and 5; PC; Xbox One and Series X/S

Playing a horror game is not for everyone, but occasionally one comes along that is too tempting and exciting to overlook.

Released in 2019, Resident Evil 2 is a remake of a game with the same name from 1998. Developed by Japanese gaming giants Capcom, the remake received praise for its successful attempt to update its horror classic for current consoles.

The game is set in a police station in the aftermath of a virus outbreak that turned people into flesh-eating zombies. The main playable characters are Leon S Kennedy and Claire Redfield, each with a unique adventure navigating through the outbreak and trying to survive.

Resident Evil 2 is a game that can be enjoyed alone, braving through the scary zombie hordes, or with friends each taking a turn to show what they can do.

It takes almost nine hours to complete the game with one character, doubled to 18 hours when playing through both characters’ storylines.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Consoles: Nintendo Switch; PlayStation 4 and 5; PC; Xbox One and Series X/S

Some video games can exceed expectations, prompting players to tell everyone around them that they should play it and experience it for themselves. The buzz and hype around The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild exemplified such a game.

Released in 2017 by Nintendo, the game received perfect scores from gaming publications, including an elusive 10/10 from pop culture site IGN.

In the game, the lead character is Link, a young warrior set on an adventure to save Princess Zelda. Breath of the Wild is the 18th game to feature in the long-running Zelda series, with the latest release Tears of the Kingdom coming out in 2023.

It can take up to 50 hours to complete the game, with the option of getting lost and doing side missions adding to the overall experience.