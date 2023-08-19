UAE joins Afro-Arab Esports League that launched in Riyadh

The Afro-Arab Esports League, a new gaming competition that features 25 countries from the Arab and African world, was launched in Riyadh on Friday.

The league has been created to enhance the competitive level of esports across the countries while also utilising the power of gaming to unite people across borders, cultures and backgrounds.

Countries included are the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Tunisia, Senegal, Kenya, Ghana, Morocco, Cameroon, Mali, Somalia, Libya, Syria, Iraq, Burkina Faso, Jordan, Lebanon, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, South Africa, Namibia and Nigeria.

“The Afro-Arab Esports League is a testament to the growing importance of esports in both the African and Arab worlds and a key way to create space for cultural exchange and co-operation among the 25 participating countries,” said Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation and Arab Esports Federation.

“Together, we herald a future where unity knows no bounds, where the thrill of competition unites us, and where the passion for gaming brings nations together.”

Riyadh will host the initial tournaments of the Afro-Arab Esports League at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, a large gaming and esports festival. Tournaments in eFootball and Valorant, featuring separate male and female competitions, will take place at the Challenge Zone within Boulevard Riyadh City at Gamers8.

“We thank Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan for his support in setting up the Afro-Arab Esports League and the inaugural tournaments here in Riyadh. The importance and development opportunities from gathering African and Arab youths together for competitions can’t be overstated,” said Ashraf Sobhy, Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports.

Future tournaments in the league will be announced at a later date.