Gamers8 2023: What to know about the esports festival in Riyadh

One of the world’s biggest gaming and esports events has kicked-off with a bang in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The Gamers8 festival, which runs until August 31, has returned to Boulevard Riyadh City with several pavilions hosting concerts and competitions with a total cash prize of $45 million up for grabs.

The opening ceremony featured a countdown triggering a fireworks display and drone show. There was also had a triple-header concert featuring Saudi artists Rabih Saqr and DJ Vinyl Mode, as well as Nigerian Afro-pop star Tiwa Savage.

The performances marked the first of eight weekly concerts. Still to come are Egyptian pop star Mohamed Hamaki on Friday, hip-hop star Metro Boomin on July 21 and rock group Imagine Dragons on July 28.

Speaking to The National, Turki Alfawzan, chief executive of Saudi Esports Federation, says Gamers8 aims to further strengthen the kingdom's standing as future global hub for the gaming industry, while also welcoming tourists from within the region.

"A key goal of ours is to develop the gaming and Esports industry locally and internationally,” he says. “We want to support, sponsor and introduce national talents as well as attract visitors from all over the world.”

Underlining Gamers8’s ambition is the tripling of the prize pool to the aforementioned $45 million and an increased target of 2.5 million people. Here's everything to know about the event.

What is there to see?

Gamers8 is a neon-lit paradise. To fully take in the immense programmes – which Alfawazan says reach up to 1,000 events over the course of the festival – will require several visits.

Gamers8 has more than 40 zones of various sizes dedicated to popular computer games and Esports teams.

The zany Angry Birds pavilion is a mix of art workshops and technology with visitors able to work on arts and crafts while also indulging in myriad virtual reality experiences.

The Powr Villa offers some of the most popular computer games, and also has tips from local influencers on how to level up performance.

The Pac-Man pavilion, named after the classic computer game, attempts to recreate the experience by encouraging visitors to complete a maze with a real-life Pac-Man on the tail.

Intriguingly, one of the most popular sites on the opening night was more cultural than game focused.

A haven for cosplay aficionados, Japamura recreates a small Japanese village featuring a dojo, food outlets with a traditional tea ceremony and origami displays.

However, it is worth noting that with spaces limited, some sites require the purchase of an extra ticket.

The gaming tournaments

Fans can watch the gaming action in an arena setting. Photo: Gamers8

The festival is not all fun and games.

At the heart of it is about 30 high pressure competitions pitting regional and international players and teams against each other for lucrative cash prizes.

The centrepiece is the Riyadh Masters, running from Sunday to July 30, in which 20 of the world's top esports teams battle it out on Dota 2 for a total prize of $15 million.

Another highlight is the Fifa Nations Cup, from Tuesday to Friday, in which international sides match up against each other in FIFA 23 for prizes totalling $1 million.

Other competitions include tactical combat games Rainbow Six Siege and StarCraft and fighting game Tekken 7.

Most of these events are held in purpose-built venues where fans can watch the action, through purchasing an extra ticket, in an arena setting complete with rolling Arabic and English commentary.

Select competitions will also be streamed live from the Gamers8 official YouTube channel.

Tickets and transport

Tickets for Gamers8 can be purchased online from the official website with options ranging from esports competitions, concerts, specific zones and general site.

These begin from 70 Saudi riyals (Dh69) for zone visits to 159 Saudi riyals (Dh156) for concerts.

Access to certain zones, such as Japamura and The Powr Villa is limited to three hours per ticket.

General parking is available on site, while those ordering Careem and Uber cars may find themselves waiting due to the heavy traffic surrounding the Boulevard Riyadh City.

More information is available on www.gamers8.gg