US strikes Iran-backed facility in Syria

The US on Wednesday said it conducted an air strike on a weapons storage facility it claimed was being used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated groups in Syria, as a response to attacks on US personnel in the region.

It marks the second such strike since the Israel-Gaza war began. Since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, Iran-backed proxies have conducted near-daily attacks on US and coalition forces based in Iraq and Syria.

"Following a series of attacks against US persons in Iraq and Syria, US Central Command forces conducted an air strike against a facility in Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups," a Centcom statement read.

Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin confirmed the strike by two US F-15 jets was ordered by President Joe Biden.

On October 27, US fighter jets conducted precision strikes on two Syria munitions sites also used by Iran's IRGC and other groups it supports.

The Pentagon this week has reported that there have been at least 40 attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria since October 17.

Ten days earlier, Hamas militants in Gaza killed at least 1,400 people in Israel. Authrorities say Israel has killed more than 10,500 people in its retaliatory attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Centcom said it would take additional measures if needed in the future.

"We will take all necessary measures to defend our people against those who are responsible for the attacks and will respond at a time and place of our choosing," it added.