This picture released by the Israeli army on November 5, 2023, shows Israel troops patrolling inside the Gaza Strip as battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement continue. (Photo by Israeli Army / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / ISRAELI ARMY " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Israel-Gaza war live: Hamas denies Israel is making big military gains in Gaza city

Israel claimed on Tuesday that its troops are 'in the heart of Gaza City'

  • Israel launches attack on southern Lebanon after rocket fire
  • No fuel to Gaza until hostages freed, says Netanyahu
  • Hamas denies Israel is making big military gains in Gaza city
  • More crossing points into Gaza may need to be opened, says EU Commission
  • About seventy per cent of Gaza’s population forcibly displaced
  • Gaza death toll passes 10,300
The latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Gazan doctor says goodbye to family at Rafah, stays back to treat patients

Israel-Gaza war one month on - in pictures

Gaza 1 month on

Updated: November 08, 2023, 4:46 AM