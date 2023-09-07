US manhunt for escaped convicted murderer enters eighth day

Police officers in Pennsylvania are continuing to search for a convicted killer, who has been on the run for eight days after escaping prison.

Danelo Cavalcante, a 34-year-old Brazilian national, escaped from Chester County Prison on August 31, after being sentenced to life for stabbing his girlfriend dozens of times in front of her children in 2021.

Video footage shows how Cavalcante escaped the prison by first scaling up the yard walls. Police said Cavalcante then ran across the roof of the facility, scaled another fence and pushed through more razor wire. Authorities said a similar method of escape was used by another inmate last year.

Now, hundreds of officers equipped with helicopters and drones are searching for the fugitive.

“Residents … are asked to lock their doors, check their cars and belongings, and to stay aware of their surroundings,” the Chester County District Attorney's office said in a statement on Facebook.

A police official said the fugitive was last spotted by a resident on Tuesday. A search team scoured the area but were unable to locate Cavalcante.

“Cavalcante has clearly already obtained some clothing and unknown other supplies and we want to minimise any opportunity to obtain anything more,” Pennsylvania State Police official George Bevins told reporters on Wednesday.

“It is important that we keep pressure on him as we continue the hunt.”

Multiple schools have been closed down as a precaution.

Cavalcante was also seen on Monday night by surveillance cameras in a botanical garden near Philadelphia. The garden has since been closed, and residents in areas west of Philadelphia have been warned of the fugitive.

The US Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Cavalcante's capture.

