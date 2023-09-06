Soldier Daniel Khalife escapes from Wandsworth prison ahead of terrorism trial

Security has been tightened at UK airports as police hunt for a soldier who escaped from a London prison on Wednesday, weeks before his trial on terrorism charges begins.

Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, went missing from Wandsworth prison shortly before 8am, where he was being held awaiting trial for a terror offence, a bomb hoax and an alleged breach of the Official Secrets Act.

Ports are on alert after security was tightened at airports as far north as Manchester, leading to delays for air travellers.

Mr Khalife was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, red-and-white-chequered trousers, and brown steel-toe cap boots, the Metropolitan Police said. He is slim, with short brown hair.

“We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible,” Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met's Counter-Terrorism Command, said.

“However, the public can help us as well and should anyone see Khalife, or have any information as to where he might be, then please call 999 immediately.

“I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public, but our advice if you do see him is not to approach him and call 999 straight away.”

Mr Khalife appeared at the Old Bailey in late July and denied the charges against him.

He is accused of eliciting or trying to elicit information that could be useful for a terrorist on August 2, 2021, and breaching the Official Secrets Act by gathering information that could be useful to an enemy between May 1, 2019, and January 6, 2022.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed Mr Khalife was discharged from the army in May this year.

Khalife escaped from Wandsworth prison in south London. PA

The Prison Service said it was working with police to recapture Mr Khalife and was “urgently investigating how he escaped”, a representative said.

The UK's opposition Labour Party demanded that the government “urgently” explain how Mr Khalife escaped. Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said he would be speaking to the governor of the Category B prison, the second highest level of security.

London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement that transport hubs were being screened.

“An alert was issued by the Counter-Terrorism Command earlier today in relation to Khalife through established operational briefing channels to relevant UK police and law enforcement agencies, including those at UK ports and borders.”

Heathrow Airport said it has introduced more thorough checks at boarding points, while a London Gatwick representative said: “Additional security measures are currently in place … we apologise for any delays passengers may experience.”

The Port of Dover reported “some delays” at the border “due to a police matter”. Manchester Airport reported delays of about 30 minutes.

The serviceman, formerly of Beacon Barracks, Beaconside, Stafford, is also accused of a criminal offence relating to the alleged bomb hoax.

It is claimed that he placed “three canisters with wires on a desk in his accommodation”. It said he wanted to create the impression in others that a device was “likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property”.

His trial date has been set for November 13 at Woolwich Crown Court in London.